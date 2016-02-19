Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098364, 9780080866338

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Paul Munson Egon Diczfalusy John Glover Robert Olson
eBook ISBN: 9780080866338
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 597
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
198.00
168.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
597
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080866338

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Paul Munson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Egon Diczfalusy Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Sjukhuset Stockholm, Sweden

John Glover Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liverpool, Liverpool, England

Robert Olson Serial Editor

Robert Olson is an art director with over thirty years' experience in film, television and stage design. He has worked as an art director and set designer at the major motion picture and TV facilities in LA, and as a freelancer for many corporate, entertainment and cable television producers.

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Louis University St. Louis, Missouri

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.