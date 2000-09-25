Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 60
1st Edition
Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists, and molecular biologists. First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. In the early days of the Serial, the subjects of vitamins and hormones were quite distinct. Now, new discoveries have proved that several of the vitamins function as hormones and many of the substances inferred by the title of the serial function in signal transduction processes. Accordingly, the Editor-in-Chief has expanded the scope of the serial to reflect this newer understanding of function-structure relationships in cellular communication. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology, and enzyme mechanisms. This volume comprises three groups of contributors. The first three papers deal with receptors and their actions. The second group of three papers are on diabetes and specific hormones. The last three papers are presentations on various aspects of vitamins and growth factors.
Readership
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge reviews concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and cofactors.
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 25th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522838
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA
