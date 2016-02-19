Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098487, 9780080866451

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 48

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780080866451
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127098487
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th August 1994
Page Count: 306
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21800.00
18530.00
217.23
184.65
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Under the new editorial leadership of Dr Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists and biochemists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules, such as hormones and vitamins, will increasingly turn to this continuing series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080866451
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127098487

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Gerald Litwack

Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief

Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.