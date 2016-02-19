Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098289, 9780080866253

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Harris Paul Munson Egon Diczfalusy
eBook ISBN: 9780080866253
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 615
No. of pages:
615
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080866253

Robert Harris Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota

Paul Munson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Egon Diczfalusy Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Sjukhuset Stockholm, Sweden

