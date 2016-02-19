Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 28
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Robert Harris Paul Munson Egon Diczfalusy
eBook ISBN: 9780080866253
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 615
Robert Harris Serial Editor
University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota
Paul Munson Serial Editor
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Egon Diczfalusy Serial Editor
Karolinska Sjukhuset Stockholm, Sweden
