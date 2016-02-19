Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098210, 9780080866185

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 21

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert S. Harris Ira Wool John A Loraine
eBook ISBN: 9780080866185
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 373
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
198.00
168.30
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
373
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080866185

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert S. Harris Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Ira Wool Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

John A Loraine Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Endocrinology Research Unit, Medical Research Unit, The University Edinburgh, Scotland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.