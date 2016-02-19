Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098197, 9780080866161

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 19

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert S. Harris Dwight Ingle G. Marrian Kenneth V. Thimann Ira Wool
eBook ISBN: 9780080866161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 365
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
198.00
168.30
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
365
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080866161

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert S. Harris Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Dwight Ingle Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Chicago, chicago illinois

G. Marrian Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medical Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland

Kenneth V. Thimann Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Plant Physiology, Havard University, Cambirdge, Mass

Ira Wool Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.