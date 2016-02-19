Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 19
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Robert S. Harris Dwight Ingle G. Marrian Kenneth V. Thimann Ira Wool
eBook ISBN: 9780080866161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 365
Robert S. Harris Serial Editor
Associate Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
Dwight Ingle Serial Editor
The University of Chicago, chicago illinois
G. Marrian Serial Editor
Professor of Medical Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland
Kenneth V. Thimann Serial Editor
Associate Professor of Plant Physiology, Havard University, Cambirdge, Mass
Ira Wool Serial Editor
The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
