Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
E.A.H. Sims, Energy Balance in Human Beings: The Problems of Plenitude. L.J. Elsas and D.B. McCormick, Genetic Defects in Vitamin Utilization. F.W. George and J.D. Wilson, Hormonal Control of Sexual Development. J.D. Shull and J. Gorski, The Hormonal Regulation of Prolactin Gene Expression: An Examination of Mechanisms Controlling Prolactin Synthesis and the Possible Relationship of Estrogen to These Mechanisms. G.D. Hodgen, Hormonal Regulation in In Vitro Fertilization. D.V. Cohn, R. Kumarasamy, and W.K. Ramp, Intracellular Processing and Secretion of Parathyroid Gland Proteins. Each chapter includes references. Index
Readership
Endocrinologists and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 17th November 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080866406
Reviews
@qu:...obligatory reading for endocrinologists. @source:--THE LANCET @qu:...a ready source of reference for those entering the field...and will be useful for the academic clinician with a continuing interest in research. @source:--CLINICAL ENDOCRINOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
G. Aurbach Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Metabolic Diseases Branch National Institute of Arthritis, Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases National Institutes of Health Bethesda, Maryland
Donald B McCormick Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Emory University School of Medicine Atlanta, Georgia