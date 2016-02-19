Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098432, 9780080866406

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G. Aurbach Donald B McCormick
eBook ISBN: 9780080866406
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th November 1986
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents

E.A.H. Sims, Energy Balance in Human Beings: The Problems of Plenitude. L.J. Elsas and D.B. McCormick, Genetic Defects in Vitamin Utilization. F.W. George and J.D. Wilson, Hormonal Control of Sexual Development. J.D. Shull and J. Gorski, The Hormonal Regulation of Prolactin Gene Expression: An Examination of Mechanisms Controlling Prolactin Synthesis and the Possible Relationship of Estrogen to These Mechanisms. G.D. Hodgen, Hormonal Regulation in In Vitro Fertilization. D.V. Cohn, R. Kumarasamy, and W.K. Ramp, Intracellular Processing and Secretion of Parathyroid Gland Proteins. Each chapter includes references. Index

Readership

Endocrinologists and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080866406

Reviews

@qu:...obligatory reading for endocrinologists. @source:--THE LANCET @qu:...a ready source of reference for those entering the field...and will be useful for the academic clinician with a continuing interest in research. @source:--CLINICAL ENDOCRINOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

G. Aurbach Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Metabolic Diseases Branch National Institute of Arthritis, Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases National Institutes of Health Bethesda, Maryland

Donald B McCormick Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, Emory University School of Medicine Atlanta, Georgia

