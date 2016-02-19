Vitamins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127098401, 9780080866376

Vitamins and Hormones, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G. Aurbach Donald B McCormick
eBook ISBN: 9780080866376
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 1983
Page Count: 312
About the Serial Editors

G. Aurbach Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Metabolic Diseases Branch National Institute of Arthritis, Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases National Institutes of Health Bethesda, Maryland

Donald B McCormick Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, Emory University School of Medicine Atlanta, Georgia

