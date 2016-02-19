Vitamin D
1st Edition
Description
Vitamin D: The Calcium Homeostatic Steroid Hormone provides a continuing coordinated group of edited critiques of the dynamic state of the science and art of nutrition. The most recent basic advances will be reviewed within the broad framework of the scientific knowledge of food and nutrition, including its application to man, individually and societally. The volumes, authored singly or by invited contributors, will appeal to serious scholars concerned with pure or applied nutrition.
This volume comprises 13 chapters, with the first discussing the progress of vitamin D-cholecalciferol from vitamin to steroid hormone. Succeeding chapters then discuss the biological and chemical assay of vitamin D, its metabolites, and analogs; metabolism of vitamin D; and the tissue and subcellular localization of vitamin D and its metabolites. Other chapters cover binding proteins and receptors for vitamin D and its metabolites; interrelationships between vitamin D and other hormones; intestinal effects of vitamin D; vitamin D actions in the kidney; vitamin D actions on bone; and vitamin D and its clinical relationships. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of chemistry, nutrition, and medicine.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 Vitamin D-Cholecalciferol: from Vitamin to Steroid Hormone
I. Historical Review
A. Opening Comments
B. History
II. The Present (1960 to 1979)
A. Biological Facts Related to Vitamin D
?. The Steroid Hormone Mode of Action of Vitamin D
References
Chapter 2 The Provitamins D
I. Background Considerations
A. Definition of a Provitamin
B. Identification of the Concept of a Provitamin
C. Chemical Characterization of Provitamins
II. Occurrence
III. Chemistry
A. Structural Requirement for Activity
B. Chemical Synthesis
References
Chapter 3 The Vitamins D
I. Background Considerations
A. Minimal Structural Requirements for Activity
B. Chemical Characterization
II. Natural Occurrence of Vitamins D
III. Chemistry of Vitamins D
A. Structure and Physical Properties of Vitamin D and Related Steroids
B. Conformation
C. Photochemical Production
D. Chemical Synthesis
E. Synthesis of Radioactive Vitamin D and Metabolites
F. Industrial Production of Vitamin D
IV. Methods of Chromatographic Separation of Vitamin D Compounds
References
Chapter 4 Biological and Chemical Assay of Vitamin D, Its Metabolites, and Analogs
I. Introduction
A. Types of Methods and Their Sensitivity
B. Definition and Standardization of Activity
II. Biological Determinations
A. Official Assays
B. Other Assays
III. Chemical Determinations
A. Ultraviolet Absorption
B. Colorimetric Methods
C. Gas Chromatography
D. Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
E. High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 5 Vitamin D Metabolites and Analogs
I. Introduction
A. Metabolism of Vitamin D
B. Opportunity for Structure-Function Studies
II. Isolation, Characterization, and Chemical Synthesis of Vitamin D Metabolites
A. 25(OH)D3
B. 25(OH)D2
C. 1,25(OH)2D3
D. 1,25(OH)2D2
E. 24,25(OH)2D3
F. 1,24,25(OH)3D3
G. 25,26(OH)2D3
H. 1-(OH)-24,25,26,27-Tetranor-23-COOH-D3
I. 25-(OH)-26,23-Lactone-D3
J. 25,26,27-Trinor-24-COOH-D3
III. Analogs of Vitamin D and Its Metabolites
A. General Considerations
B. ?-Ring Analogs
C. Side-Chain Analogs
D. Other Analogs Related to Vitamin D
IV. Structure-Function Studies
A. Problems of Evaluation
B. Structural Features Required for Optimization of Vitamin D Activity
C. Possible Relationship of Steroid Conformation to Biological Activity
D. Analog Studies
References
Chapter 6 Metabolism of Vitamin D
I. Introduction
A. Background
B. Discovery of Vitamin D Metabolism
II. Vitamin D
A. Photochemical Production
B. Possible Nonphotochemical Production
C. Intestinal Absorption
D. Vitamin D 25-Hydroxylase
III. 25-Hydroxyvitamin D
A. 25-Hydroxyvitamin D 1-Hydroxylase
B. 25-Hydroxyvitamin D 24-Hydroxylase
C. Production of 1,24,25(OH)3D3
D. Integrated Regulation of the Renal Metabolism of 25(OH)D3
E. Production of 25,26(OH)2D3
IV. 1,25(OH)2D3 Metabolism: Unresolved Problems
V. Vitamin D Metabolism in Man
VI. Metabolism of Vitamin D Analogs
A. 1 ?-Hydroxy vitamin D3
B. Pseudo 1?-Analogs
VII. Effects of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons on Vitamin D Metabolism
References
Chapter 7 The Tissue and Subcellular Localization of Vitamin D and Its Metabolites: a Basis for Their Hormonal Mode of Action
I. Tissue Distribution Studies
A. Early Studies (Prior to 1960)
B. Modern Studies (after 1960)
II. Subcellular Distribution Studies
A. Intestinal Mucosa
B. Bone
C. Parathyroid Gland
D. Other Organs (Kidney, Liver, Brain)
III. Intestinal Nuclear Localization of l,25(OH)2D3 as a Basis for Its Steroid Hormone Mode of Action
A. Lag in Action of Vitamin D and 1,25(OH)2D3
B. Effects of Actinomycin D and Other Antibiotics on Intestinal Calcium Absorption
C. Molecular Basis of Steroid Hormone Mode of Action of 1,25(OH)2D3
D. Effects of Vitamin D and 1,25(OH)2D3 on RNA Metabolism
E. Effects of Vitamin D and 1,25(OH)2D3 on Protein Synthesis
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Binding Proteins and Receptors for Vitamin D and Its Metabolites
I. Vitamin D
A. Binding Proteins
B. Competitive Binding Assay
II. 25(OH)D
A. Binding Proteins
B. Competitive Binding Assays
III. 1,25(OH)2D
A. Binding Proteins
B. Competitive Binding Assays
IV. 24,25(OH)2D Assay
V. Bone Calvaria Assay for Vitamin D Metabolites
References
Chapter 9 Interrelationships between Vitamin D and Other Hormones
I. Introductory Comments
A. Physiological Roles of Vitamin D, Parathyroid Hormone, and Calcitonin
B. Dynamics and Requirements of Calcium and Phosphate Metabolism
II. Parathyroid Hormone and Calcitonin
A. Effects of Parathyroid Hormone on Vitamin D Metabolism
B. Effects of Vitamin D Metabolites on Parathyroid Gland
C. Calcitonin
D. Integrated View of Calcium Homeostasis
III. Adrenal Cortical Steroids
A. Background
B. Hydrocortisone-Parathyroid Hormone Interaction
C. Hydrocortisone Inhibition of Intestinal Calcium Absorption
D. Effects of Glucocorticoids on Vitamin D Metabolism
IV. Other Hormones
A. Estrogens
B. Thyroxine
C. Growth Hormone-Somatomedin
D. Insulin
E. Prolactin
References
Chapter 10 Intestinal Effects of Vitamin D
I. Background Considerations
A. Introduction
B. Intestinal Morphology and Cytology
C. Intestinal Calcium and Phosphorus Absorption-The Problem
D. Methods of Study
II. Early Work on the Intestinal Absorption of Calcium and Phosphorus
III. Modern Era
A. Adaptation of Intestinal Ca2+ Absorption
B. Contrasting Views on the Mechanism of Calcium and Phosphorus Transport
C. Factors That Affect Intestinal Absorption of Calcium and Phosphorus
D. Effects of Plant Extracts
E. Use of the Polyene Antibiotic Filipin as a Tool to Study Calcium Transport
F. Calcium-Binding Protein
G. Alkaline Phosphatase, ATPase, and Phytase
H. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 11 Vitamin D Actions in the Kidney (excluding Vitamin D Metabolism)
I. The Kidney and Mineral Homeostasis
A. Introductory Comments
B. Role of the Kidney and Vitamin D in Calcium and Phosphorus Homeostasis
II. Effects of Vitamin D and Metabolites on Renal Tubular Function
A. Calcium-Binding Protein
B. Calcium
C. Phosphate
D. Other Ions (Na+, HCO3-, K+)
E. Amino Acids
III. Other Vitamin D-Kidney Interactions
A. Mitochondrial Ion Transport
B. Vitamin D and Citric Acid Metabolism
IV. Toxic Effects of Vitamin D on the Kidney
References
Chapter 12 Vitamin D Actions on Bone
I. Background Considerations
A. Introduction
B. Calcium and Phosphorus Homeostasis-Role of the Bone
C. Bone Tissue-Morphology and Physiology
D. The Problem
II. Effects on Bone Collagen
III. Effects on Bone Mineral Metabolism
A. Bone Accretion
B. Bone Resorption
C. Morphological and Histological Alterations
IV. Effects on Bone Organic Acid Metabolism
V. Differential Actions of Vitamin D Metabolites
References
Chapter 13 Vitamin D and Its Clinical Relationships
I. Introduction
A. Background
B. Serum Levels of Vitamin D and Its Metabolites and Their Rates of Production and Turnover
C. Normal Man and Vitamin D
D. Etiology of Clinical Disorders That May Be Related to Vitamin D
E. Clinical Applications of Vitamin D Metabolites
II. Human Disease States Related to Vitamin D
A. Liver
B. Kidney
C. Parathyroid
D. Thyroid
E. Intestinal Relationships
F. Bone
III. Animal Health Applications
A. Poultry Nutrition
B. Postparturient Paresis (Milk Fever)
References
Appendix
A. Molecular Weights, Units and Mole-Equivalents for Vitamin D, Its Metabolites, and Important Analogs
B. Diets Used to Raise Vitamin D-Deficient Animals
C. IUPAC Nomenclature Rules for Vitamin D
D. Bibliography: Review Articles and Books Related to Vitamin D
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141437