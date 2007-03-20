Vitamin A, Volume 75
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Former Editor
- Contributors to Volume 75
- Preface
- 1: RXR: From Partnership to Leadership in Metabolic Regulations
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II RXRs and Their Many Partners Belong to the Nuclear Receptor Superfamily
- III RXR in Partnership: The Permissive Heterodimers as Metabolic Sensors
- IV The Rexinoid-Signaling Pathways: From Partnership to Leadership
- V Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 2: The Intersection Between the Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR)- and Retinoic Acid-Signaling Pathways
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Retinoid Signaling
- III The AhR/Arnt Pathway
- IV AhR and RA Availability
- V Molecular Interactions Between the RA and AhR Pathways
- 3: Role of Retinoic Acid in the Differentiation of Embryonal Carcinoma and Embryonic Stem Cells
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Molecular Mechanism of Action of RA
- III Model Systems to Study Differentiation
- IV Role of RARs
- V RA-Regulated Genes
- VI Role of Specific RA-Regulated Genes
- VII Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 4: Metabolism of Retinol During Mammalian Placental and Embryonic Development
- Abstract
- I General Aspects of Retinol Transport and Metabolism in Mammalian Species
- II Placental Transport and Metabolism of Retinol During Mammalian Development
- III Embryonic Metabolism of Retinol During Mammalian Development
- Acknowledgments
- 5: Conversion of β-Carotene to Retinal Pigment
- Abstract
- I General Aspects of Vitamin A Metabolism
- II Conversion of β-Carotene to Vitamin A
- III β-Carotene as Provitamin A in Retinal Pigment Epithelial Cells
- IV Alternative Routes of Vitamin A Supply
- 6: Vitamin A-Storing Cells (Stellate Cells)
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Morphology of HSCs
- III Regulation of Vitamin A Homeostasis by HSCs
- IV HSCs in Arctic Animals
- V Roles of HSCs During Liver Regeneration
- VI Production and Degradation of ECM Components by HSCs
- VII Reversible Regulation of Morphology, Proliferation, and Function of the HSCs by 3D Structure of ECM
- VIII Stimulation of Proliferation of HSCs and Tissue Formation of the Liver by a Long-Acting Vitamin C Derivative
- IX Extrahepatic Stellate Cells
- X Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 7: Use of Model-Based Compartmental Analysis to Study Vitamin A Kinetics and Metabolism
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Highlights of Whole-Body Vitamin A Metabolism
- III Early Kinetic Studies of Vitamin A Metabolism
- IV Overview of Compartmental Analysis
- V Use of Model-Based Compartmental Analysis to Study Vitamin A Kinetics
- VI Conclusions
- 8: Vitamin A Supplementation and Retinoic Acid Treatment in the Regulation of Antibody Responses In Vivo
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Rationale for Interest in VA Supplementation and Antibody Production
- III VA and the Response to Immunization in Children
- IV Experimental Studies of VA or RA Supplementation and Antibody Production In Vivo
- V Innate Immune Cells and Factors Regulated by VA and RA That May Affect Immunization Outcome
- VI Discussion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- 9: Physiological Role of Retinyl Palmitate in the Skin
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Structure and Physiological Functions of the Skin
- III Cutaneous Absorption and Deposition of Dietary and Topically Applied Retinol and Retinyl Esters
- IV Mobilization and Metabolism of Retinol and Retinyl Esters in the Skin
- V Effects on Selected Biological Responses of the Skin
- VI Summary
- 10: Retinoic Acid and the Heart
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Role of RA in Heart Development and Congenital Heart Defects
- III Postnatal Development Effects of RA in the Heart
- IV Conclusions
- 11: Tocotrienols in Cardioprotection
- I Introduction
- II A Brief History of Vitamin
- III Tocotrienols and Cardioprotection
- IV Atherosclerosis
- V Tocotrienols in Free Radical Scavenging and Antioxidant Activity
- VI Tocotrienols in Ischemic Heart Disease
- VII Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 12: Cytodifferentiation by Retinoids, a Novel Therapeutic Option in Oncology: Rational Combinations with Other Therapeutic Agents
- Abstract
- I Premise and Scope: Differentiation Therapy with Retinoids Is a Significant Goal in the Management of the Neoplastic Diseases
- II The Classical Nuclear RAR Pathway Is Complex and Has Led to the Development of Different Types of Synthetic Retinoids
- III Retinoids Promote Differentiation in Numerous Types of Neoplastic Cells
- IV Retinoids Exert Pleiotropic Effects Interacting with Multiple Intracellular Pathways: An Opportunity for Combination Therapy
- V Retinoid-Based Differentiation Therapy, General Observations, and Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- 13: Effects of Vitamins, Including Vitamin A, on HIV/AIDS Patients
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Vitamins and Immune Function
- III Vitamins, HIV Transmission, and Pregnancy Outcomes
- IV Vitamins and HIV Disease Progression in Adults
- V Vitamins, Growth, and Disease Progression in HIV-Infected Children and HIV-Negative Children Born to HIV-Infected Mothers
- VI Comment
- VII Future Research
- Acknowledgments
- 14: Vitamin A and Emphysema
- Abstract
- I Does Vitamin A Protect Against Pulmonary Emphysema?
- II Conclusions
- Index
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. In the early days of the serial, the subjects of vitamins and hormones were quite distinct. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology, and enzyme mechanisms. Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists, and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
Readership
Endocrinologists, biochemists, researchers, professors, and graduate students studying the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 20th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475165
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127098753
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA