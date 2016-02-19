Visual Perception
This book presents an interdisciplinary overview of the main facts and theories that guide contemporary research on visual perception. While the chapters cover virtually all areas of visual science, from philosophical foundations to computational algorithms, and from photoreceptor processes to neuronal networks, no attempt has been made to provide an exhaustive treatment of these topics. Rather, researchers from such diverse disciplines as psychology, neurophysiology, anatomy, and clinical vision sciences have worked together to review some of the most important correlations between perceptual phenomena and the underlying neurophysiological processes and mechanisms. The book is thus intended to serve as an advanced text for graduate students and as a guide for all vision researchers to understanding current progress outside their specialized fields of interest.
ï Examines parallel processing of visual information ï Discusses links between physiologically-measured receptive fields and psychophysically-measured perceptive fields ï Presents a spatial sampling by the retina and cortical modules ï Covers signal transduction and the sites of adaptation ï Describes a single-cell analysis of attention ï Discusses computational models of vision
Graduate students and researchers in visual neuroscience and visual perception.
L. Spillmann and J.S. Werner, Introduction. G. Westheimer, Relating Neural Mechanisms to Visual Perception. Historical and Philosophical Considerations. D.Y. Teller, The Domain of Visual Science. M.L.J. Crawford, R.A. Anderson, R. Blake, G.H. Jacobs, and C. Neumeyer, Interspecies Comparisons in the Understanding of Human Visual Perception. J. Walraven, C. Enroth-Cugell, D.C. Hood, D.I.A. MacLeod, and J.L. Schnapf, The Control of Visual Sensitivity. Receptoral and Postreceptoral Processes. P. Lennie, C. Trevarthen, D. Van Essen, and H. Wadassle, Parallel Processing of Visual Information. A. Fiorentini, G. Baumgartner, S. Magnussen, P.H. Schiller, and J.P. Thomas, The Perception of Brightness and Darkness. Relations to Neuronal Receptive Fields. E. Zrenner, I. Abramov, M. Akita, A. Cowey, M. Livingstone, and A. Valberg, Color Perception. Retina to Cortex. R. Sekuler, S. Anstis, O.J. Braddick, T. Brandt, J.A. Movshon, and G. Orban, The Perception of Motion. H.R. Wilson, D. Levi, L. Maffei, J. Rovamo, and R. DeValois, The Perception of Form. Retina to Striate Cortex. A. Treisman, P. Cavanagh, B. Fischer, V.S. Ramachandran, and R. von der Heydt, Form Perception and Attention. Striate Cortex and Beyond. D. Regan, J.P. Frisby, G.F. Poggio, C.M. Schor, and C.W. Tyler, The Perception of Stereodepth and Stereo-Motion. Cortical Mechanisms. R.C. Van Sluyters, J. Atkinson, M.S. Banks, R.M. Held, K.P. Hoffmann, and C.J. Shatz, The Development of Vision and Visual Perception.
- 531
- English
- © Academic Press 1989
- 28th November 1989
- Academic Press
- 9780323138147
Lothar Spillmann
Universitat Freiburg, Germany
John Werner
University of Colorado, Boulder
@qu:"This book vigorously communicates the intellectual breadth and turmoil in the field of vision science. I am delighted to have this volume on my shelf. It has already served me well as a reference in several branches of the vision science literature...The book offers a far more coherent description of visual science than is available from a conference proceedings or a collection of short papers. This varied and active field needs this book and more like it." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY