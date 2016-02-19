Vistas in Astronomy
1st Edition
Solar-Terrestrial Relations, Geophysics, Planetary System, Stellar Astronomy, Photometry, Spectroscopy, Spectral Peculiarities and Novae, Galaxies, Cosmogony and Cosmology
Description
Vistas in Astronomy, Volume 2 covers the spectacular and interesting developments in the field of astronomy. This volume is organized into six parts encompassing 59 chapters that specifically explore solar-terrestrial relations, geophysics, planetary system, stellar astronomy, photometry, and spectroscopy.
The first part deals with the events in the ionosphere, the absorption of radio waves in the ionosphere, solar flares, and cosmic rays. The second part reviews the geophysical aspects of astronomy, particularly Earth's atmosphere, the ozone layer, and the morphology of geomagnetic storms and bays. The third part examines the status of planetary system research concerning the minor planets, comets, and meteors, while the fourth part highlights research works on stars. The last two parts are devoted to the application of photometry and spectroscopy in delineating certain aspects of astronomy, including galactic cluster, eclipse, and stellar temperatures and luminosity.
This book will be of value to astronomers, astrophysicists, geophysicists, and workers and researchers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
8. Solar-Terrestrial Relations
Regularities and Irregularities in the Ionosphere
The Microscopic Mechanism for the Absorption of Radio Waves in the Ionosphere
Solar Flares
M-Regions and Solar Activity
The Corpuscular Radiation of the Sun
Cosmic Rays and the Sun
9. Geophysics
Non-seasonal Changes in the Earth's Rotation
Seasonal Fluctuations in the Rate of Rotation of the Earth
The Thickness of the Continents
Some Techniques for Locating Thunderstorms from a Single Observing Station
The Abundance of Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide and Its Isotopes
The Infra-Red Spectrum of the Earth's Atmosphere
The Ozone Layer: an Investigation of the 9.6μ Ozone Band in the Telluric Spectrum
Atmospheric Ozone Near the North Pole
Research in the Upper Atmosphere with High Latitude Sounding Rockets
The Morphology of Geomagnetic Storms and Bays: a General Review
The Airglow
10. Planetary System
Current Trends in Minor Planet Research
On the Present Situation in Cometary Research
The Spectra of the Comets
The Harvard Photographic Meteor Programme
On the Evolution of the Meteor Streams
The Zodiacal Light
11. Stellar Astronomy
Recent Advances in Positional Astronomy
On the Increase of the Accuracy of Fundamental Declinations
The Distances of the Stars: a Historical Review
Fifty Years of Trigonometrical Parallaxes
The Internal Accuracy of the Yale Parallaxes
The Visual Binaries
Planetary Companions of Stars
White Dwarfs and Degenerate Stars
The Dimensions of Omega Centauri
On the Groups of Diffuse Emission Nebulae
The Problem of Hagen's Clouds
Interstellar Dust
Interstellar Polarization
12. Photometry
Monochromatic Magnitudes
The Cape Magnitudes and their Relationship to the International System
The Zero-Point in Stellar Photometry
Photographic Photometry of the Hyades
Note on the Diameters of Photovisual Star Images
The Galactic Cluster M29 (NGC 6913)
A Contribution to the Problem of the Classification of Variable Stars
Population II Cepheids of the Galaxy
Spectrophotometry Observations of Cepheids at Arcetri
The Problem of RR Lyrae Stars with Several Periods
Photographic Light Curve of Eta Carinae
Eclipsing Variable Stars: a Survey of the Field
Eclipsing Variables in the Magellanic Clouds
On Finding the Apsidal Period of an Eclipsing Binary
Photometric Effects of Gaseous Envelopes in Close Eclipsing Binaries
Statistics and Recent Results on Eclipsing Binaries
13. Spectroscopy
Atomic Spectra—their Role in Astrophysics
Methods in Stellar Spectroscopy
The Quantitative Chemical Analysis of Early-Type Stars
The Technique and Possibilities of Astronomical Spectrophotometry
The Continuous Spectrum
The Problem of Stellar Temperatures
New Spectral Classifications with Two or Three Parameters
Two-Dimensional Spectral Classification of F Stars through Photoelectric Photometry with Interference Filters
Luminosities of the B Stars from Spectroscopic Measurements
Luminosity Classification of Stars of Late Spectral Type from Spectra of Moderate dispersion
Objective Prism Spectra of Relatively Cool Stars in the Near Infrared
14. Spectral Peculiarities and Novae
Spectroscopic Phenomena in the System of Algol
Stars with Expanding Atmospheres
Shells Around P Cygni Stars
The Masses of Spectroscopic Binaries
Evidence for and against Binary Hypotheses of the Blue-Red Erupting Stars
Observational Results on Variable Stars with Composite Spectra
The Peculiar A Stars
The Carbon Stars—an Astrophysical Enigma
Celestial Emission Line Objects of Early Type
Emission Lines and Stellar Atmospheres
Identification of Emission Lines in the Spectra of Wolf-Ravet Stars
Gamma Cassiopeiae
The Spectra of Novae
The Mechanism of Ejection of Matter from Novae
On the Nature of Physical Processes Underlying the Nova Phenomenon
Novae Observed
On the Relics of Super-Novae
15. Galaxies
An Analysis of the Milky Way
Milky Way Structure in Sagittarius and Carina; a Study in Contrasts
Infra-Red Photography in the Milky Way, Particularly in Sagittarius
The Great Nebulae of the Southern Sky
Galactic and Extragalactic Studies at the Harvard Observatory
The Distribution of the Galaxies
The Distribution of Bright Galaxies and the Local Supergalaxy
On Metagalactic Distance-Indicators
Red-Shifts in the Spectra of Extragalactic Nebulae
16. Cosmogony and Cosmology
The Origin of the Satellites and the Trojans
The Origin and Significance of the Moon's Surface
The Frequency of Meteorite Falls throughout the Ages
The Essential Nature of Accretion
On the Production of Groups of O- and B-Stars by Accretion
The Effect of Galactic Rotation on Accretion by Main Sequence Stars
On the Origin of Double Stars
On the Evolution of Stellar Systems
Cosmology
The Physics of the Expanding Universe
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1956
- Published:
- 1st January 1956
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223704