Vistas in Astronomy

Table of Contents



8. Solar-Terrestrial Relations

Regularities and Irregularities in the Ionosphere

The Microscopic Mechanism for the Absorption of Radio Waves in the Ionosphere

Solar Flares

M-Regions and Solar Activity

The Corpuscular Radiation of the Sun

Cosmic Rays and the Sun

9. Geophysics

Non-seasonal Changes in the Earth's Rotation

Seasonal Fluctuations in the Rate of Rotation of the Earth

The Thickness of the Continents

Some Techniques for Locating Thunderstorms from a Single Observing Station

The Abundance of Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide and Its Isotopes

The Infra-Red Spectrum of the Earth's Atmosphere

The Ozone Layer: an Investigation of the 9.6μ Ozone Band in the Telluric Spectrum

Atmospheric Ozone Near the North Pole

Research in the Upper Atmosphere with High Latitude Sounding Rockets

The Morphology of Geomagnetic Storms and Bays: a General Review

The Airglow

10. Planetary System

Current Trends in Minor Planet Research

On the Present Situation in Cometary Research

The Spectra of the Comets

The Harvard Photographic Meteor Programme

On the Evolution of the Meteor Streams

The Zodiacal Light

11. Stellar Astronomy

Recent Advances in Positional Astronomy

On the Increase of the Accuracy of Fundamental Declinations

The Distances of the Stars: a Historical Review

Fifty Years of Trigonometrical Parallaxes

The Internal Accuracy of the Yale Parallaxes

The Visual Binaries

Planetary Companions of Stars

White Dwarfs and Degenerate Stars

The Dimensions of Omega Centauri

On the Groups of Diffuse Emission Nebulae

The Problem of Hagen's Clouds

Interstellar Dust

Interstellar Polarization

12. Photometry

Monochromatic Magnitudes

The Cape Magnitudes and their Relationship to the International System

The Zero-Point in Stellar Photometry

Photographic Photometry of the Hyades

Note on the Diameters of Photovisual Star Images

The Galactic Cluster M29 (NGC 6913)

A Contribution to the Problem of the Classification of Variable Stars

Population II Cepheids of the Galaxy

Spectrophotometry Observations of Cepheids at Arcetri

The Problem of RR Lyrae Stars with Several Periods

Photographic Light Curve of Eta Carinae

Eclipsing Variable Stars: a Survey of the Field

Eclipsing Variables in the Magellanic Clouds

On Finding the Apsidal Period of an Eclipsing Binary

Photometric Effects of Gaseous Envelopes in Close Eclipsing Binaries

Statistics and Recent Results on Eclipsing Binaries

13. Spectroscopy

Atomic Spectra—their Role in Astrophysics

Methods in Stellar Spectroscopy

The Quantitative Chemical Analysis of Early-Type Stars

The Technique and Possibilities of Astronomical Spectrophotometry

The Continuous Spectrum

The Problem of Stellar Temperatures

New Spectral Classifications with Two or Three Parameters

Two-Dimensional Spectral Classification of F Stars through Photoelectric Photometry with Interference Filters

Luminosities of the B Stars from Spectroscopic Measurements

Luminosity Classification of Stars of Late Spectral Type from Spectra of Moderate dispersion

Objective Prism Spectra of Relatively Cool Stars in the Near Infrared

14. Spectral Peculiarities and Novae

Spectroscopic Phenomena in the System of Algol

Stars with Expanding Atmospheres

Shells Around P Cygni Stars

The Masses of Spectroscopic Binaries

Evidence for and against Binary Hypotheses of the Blue-Red Erupting Stars

Observational Results on Variable Stars with Composite Spectra

The Peculiar A Stars

The Carbon Stars—an Astrophysical Enigma

Celestial Emission Line Objects of Early Type

Emission Lines and Stellar Atmospheres

Identification of Emission Lines in the Spectra of Wolf-Ravet Stars

Gamma Cassiopeiae

The Spectra of Novae

The Mechanism of Ejection of Matter from Novae

On the Nature of Physical Processes Underlying the Nova Phenomenon

Novae Observed

On the Relics of Super-Novae

15. Galaxies

An Analysis of the Milky Way

Milky Way Structure in Sagittarius and Carina; a Study in Contrasts

Infra-Red Photography in the Milky Way, Particularly in Sagittarius

The Great Nebulae of the Southern Sky

Galactic and Extragalactic Studies at the Harvard Observatory

The Distribution of the Galaxies

The Distribution of Bright Galaxies and the Local Supergalaxy

On Metagalactic Distance-Indicators

Red-Shifts in the Spectra of Extragalactic Nebulae

16. Cosmogony and Cosmology

The Origin of the Satellites and the Trojans

The Origin and Significance of the Moon's Surface

The Frequency of Meteorite Falls throughout the Ages

The Essential Nature of Accretion

On the Production of Groups of O- and B-Stars by Accretion

The Effect of Galactic Rotation on Accretion by Main Sequence Stars

On the Origin of Double Stars

On the Evolution of Stellar Systems

Cosmology

The Physics of the Expanding Universe

