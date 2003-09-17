Visions: Artists Living with Epilepsy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126213584, 9780080543611

Visions: Artists Living with Epilepsy

1st Edition

Authors: Steven C. Schachter
eBook ISBN: 9780080543611
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126213584
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 2003
Page Count: 125
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
65.99
56.09
109.00
92.65
10800.00
9180.00
81.95
69.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Visions: Artists Living with Epilepsy is the art of epilepsy, captured in a book. You will discover beautiful, insightful, haunting images that reveal the souls of artists touched by epilepsy.

Key Features

  • Contains 200+ high-quality reproductions of works of art
  • Includes the artists biographies
  • CD-ROM of the artwork is also available separately or as part of the Deluxe Edition

Readership

Epileptologists, neurologist, neuroscientists, and laypeople.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Personal Statements and Artwork

Patricia Bernard

Elena Blaisdell

Vincent Buchinsky

Jim Chambliss

Pamela Davis

Isabelle Delmotte

Elaine M. Erne

Wolfgang Fehring

Mike Felten

Craig Getzlaff

Jennifer Hall

Roxanne Hilsman

Tim Hults

Anna-Katrina Lehrer

Leonard Lehrer

Gerie Leigh

Toni L. Lucas

Deborah Maiale

Maureen Metzler

Scott Overstreet

Dotty Pedi

Ansel Pitcairn

Simon Powell

Volker Rodermund

Cindy Ross

Jude Rouslin

Alexandra Rozenman

Jon Schrock

Steven Sommovigo

Jacqui Streeton

Howard Swiel

David Thinger

Klass Verboom

Betsy Elliott Zukin

Biographies




Details

No. of pages:
125
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080543611
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126213584

About the Author

Steven C. Schachter

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

Reviews

”…the most educational, unique book one could hope for. I really recommend this book as all 32 of these brave artists educate through ‘the eyes and ears’. …’an epilepsy forum’ for anyone searching epilepsy education.” -CLEVELAND BANNER (November 2003)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.