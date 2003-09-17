Visions: Artists Living with Epilepsy
1st Edition
Authors: Steven C. Schachter
eBook ISBN: 9780080543611
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126213584
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 2003
Page Count: 125
Description
Visions: Artists Living with Epilepsy is the art of epilepsy, captured in a book. You will discover beautiful, insightful, haunting images that reveal the souls of artists touched by epilepsy.
Key Features
- Contains 200+ high-quality reproductions of works of art
- Includes the artists biographies
- CD-ROM of the artwork is also available separately or as part of the Deluxe Edition
Readership
Epileptologists, neurologist, neuroscientists, and laypeople.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Personal Statements and Artwork
Patricia Bernard
Elena Blaisdell
Vincent Buchinsky
Jim Chambliss
Pamela Davis
Isabelle Delmotte
Elaine M. Erne
Wolfgang Fehring
Mike Felten
Craig Getzlaff
Jennifer Hall
Roxanne Hilsman
Tim Hults
Anna-Katrina Lehrer
Leonard Lehrer
Gerie Leigh
Toni L. Lucas
Deborah Maiale
Maureen Metzler
Scott Overstreet
Dotty Pedi
Ansel Pitcairn
Simon Powell
Volker Rodermund
Cindy Ross
Jude Rouslin
Alexandra Rozenman
Jon Schrock
Steven Sommovigo
Jacqui Streeton
Howard Swiel
David Thinger
Klass Verboom
Betsy Elliott Zukin
Biographies
About the Author
Steven C. Schachter
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Reviews
”…the most educational, unique book one could hope for. I really recommend this book as all 32 of these brave artists educate through ‘the eyes and ears’. …’an epilepsy forum’ for anyone searching epilepsy education.” -CLEVELAND BANNER (November 2003)
Ratings and Reviews
