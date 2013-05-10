Viruses in Food and Water
1st Edition
Risks, Surveillance and Control
Table of Contents
Part I: An introduction to food and environmental virology
Chapter 1: An introduction to food- and waterborne viral disease
1.1 Introduction to enteric viruses
1.2 Food and water as vehicles of virus transmission
1.3 Outbreaks of food- and waterborne viral illness
1.4 Virus detection
1.5 Control of virus contamination of food and water
Chapter 2: Prevalence of viruses in food and the environment
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The prevalence of virus contamination in food and water
2.3 Gaps in current knowledge
2.4 Conclusion and future trends
2.5 Acknowledgements
Part II: Detection, surveillance and risk assessment of viruses in food and water
Chapter 3: Molecular detection of viruses in foods and food-processing environments
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Molecular detection of viruses in foods: the process
3.3 Current issues in molecular detection of viruses in foods
3.4 Conclusion
Chapter 4: Sampling strategies for virus detection in foods, food-processing environments, water and air
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Virus monitoring at different levels of the food supply chain
4.3 The significance of water, air and surface sampling during food chain monitoring
4.4 Sampling strategy in relation to food- and waterborne outbreaks
4.5 Conclusion
4.6 Sources of further information and advice
4.8 Appendix: sampling from food and air
Chapter 5: Molecular detection of viruses in water and sewage
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sample treatment: adsorption-elution methods
5.3 Sample treatment: ultrafiltration and ultracentrifugation
5.4 Key assays for virus detection
5.5 Advantages and disadvantages of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and related methods
5.6 Current applications and results
Chapter 6: Quality control in the analytical laboratory: analysing food- and waterborne viruses
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Controls for the sample treatment step
6.3 Controls for the nucleic acid extraction step
6.4 Controls for the amplification step
6.5 Additional recommended controls
6.6 Reference materials
6.7 Conclusion
Chapter 7: Tracing the sources of outbreaks of food- and waterborne viral disease and outbreak investigation using molecular methods
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Challenges in food- and waterborne outbreak tracing and investigation
7.3 Microbial source tracking
7.4 Molecular-based source tracking
7.5 Molecular tracing in outbreaks
7.6 Conclusion
Chapter 8: Quantitative risk assessment for food- and waterborne viruses
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Quantitative microbiological risk assessments (QMRAs) and their outcomes
8.3 Data gaps and needs
8.4 Future trends
8.5 Conclusion
Part III: Virus transmission routes and control of food and water contamination
Chapter 9: Natural persistence of food- and waterborne viruses
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Methods for studying persistence
9.3 General factors affecting the natural persistence of viruses
9.4 Persistence in aquatic environments
9.5 Persistence in soils
9.6 Persistence on food-related surfaces
9.7 Persistence in food
9.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 10: Occurrence and transmission of food- and waterborne viruses by fomites
10.1 Introduction: the role of fomites in virus transmission
10.2 Occurrence and survival of viruses on fomites
10.3 Virus transfer and modeling transmission
10.4 Disinfection and other interventions to prevent fomite transmission
10.5 Future trends
Chapter 11: Viral contamination by food handlers and recommended procedural controls
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Role of food handlers in virus transmission
11.3 Current knowledge and hygiene practices among food handlers
11.4 Guidance documents on food hygiene
11.5 Guidelines on the application of general principles of food hygiene to the control of viruses in food
11.6 Designing Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) with the viruses NoV and HAV in mind
11.7 Conclusion and future trends
11.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 12: Foodborne virus inactivation by thermal and non-thermal processes
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Thermal processes
12.3 Non-thermal processes
12.4 Appropriateness of surrogates
12.5 Future trends
12.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 13: Preventing and controlling viral contamination of fresh produce
13.1 Introduction: why food contamination occurs
13.2 Contamination of produce
13.3 Attachment, adsorption and internalization
13.4 Prevention
13.5 Recommendations
13.6 Additional intervention strategies
13.7 Future trends
13.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 14: Preventing and controlling viral contamination of shellfish
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Human enteric viruses in the environment
14.3 Enteric viruses in sewage and shellfish
14.4 Survival of enteric viruses in the environment
14.5 Mitigation strategies and depuration
14.6 Current regulations
14.7 Conclusion
Chapter 15: Viral presence in waste water and sewage and control methods
15.1 Introduction: virus occurrence in wastewater
15.2 Natural treatment systems
15.3 Disinfection of wastewaters
15.4 Future trends
Part IV: Particular pathogens and future directions
Chapter 16: Advances in understanding of norovirus as a food- and waterborne pathogen and progress with vaccine development
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Norovirus virology and clinical manifestations
16.3 Susceptibility, immunity and diagnosis
16.4 Epidemiology of norovirus gastroenteritis associated with food, water and the environment
16.5 Prevention and control
16.6 Conclusion
Chapter 17: Advances in understanding of hepatitis A virus as a food- and waterborne pathogen and progress with vaccine development
17.1 Introduction: hepatitis A infection
17.2 Susceptibility in different sectors of the population
17.3 Highly effective vaccines for hepatitis A prevention
17.4 Risk assessment and risk management in water and food
17.5 Unique properties of hepatitis A virus
17.6 Quasispecies dynamics of evolution and virus fitness
17.7 Conclusion
Chapter 18: Advances in understanding of rotaviruses as food- and waterborne pathogens and progress with vaccine development
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Background
18.3 Clinical manifestation
18.4 Rotavirus detection in different samples
18.5 Epidemic outbreaks
18.6 Zoonotic transmission
18.7 Future trends
Chapter 19: Advances in understanding of hepatitis E virus as a food- and waterborne pathogen
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Viral proteins
19.3 Hepatitis E virus replication, pathogenesis and clinical symptoms
19.4 Susceptibility and effects in different sectors of the population
19.5 Epidemiology of hepatitis E virus
19.6 Hepatitis E virus stability and inactivation
19.7 Diagnostic procedures
19.8 Hepatitis E virus prevention and control
Chapter 20: Epidemiology, control, and prevention of emerging zoonotic viruses
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Emerging viruses: geographical factors
20.3 Clinical manifestations of some emerging types
20.4 Possible control measures
20.5 Conclusion
Chapter 21: Impact of climate change and weather variability on viral pathogens in food and water
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Viruses of concern
21.3 Impact of short-term climate changes
21.4 Impact of long-term climate changes
21.5 Conclusion
Chapter 22: Virus indicators for food and water
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Usage and definition of viral indicators
22.3 Viruses proposed as indicators
22.4 Viruses as microbial source-tracking (MST) tools
22.5 Future trends
Index
Description
Viruses can be highly infectious and are capable of causing widespread disease outbreaks. The significance of viral pathogens in food and waterborne illness is increasingly being recognised and viruses transferred by these routes are important areas of research. Viruses in food and water reviews the risks, surveillance and control of food and waterborne viral disease.
Part one provides an introduction to food and environmental virology. Part two goes on to explore methods of detection, surveillance and risk assessment of viruses in food and water; it includes chapters on molecular detection of viruses in foods and food processing environments, quality control in the analytical laboratory, and quantitative risk assessment for food and waterborne viruses. Part three focuses on virus transmission routes and control of food and water contamination. It contains chapters on fresh produce, shellfish and viral presence, and control methods in waste water and sewage. Finally, part four highlights particular pathogens including norovirus, hepatitis A and emerging zoonotic viruses.
Viruses in food and water is a standard reference book for microbiologists in academia, analytical labs and the food and water treatment industries, as well as environmental health professionals and researchers working on foodborne viruses.
Key Features
- Explores methods of detection, surveilance and risk assessment of viruses in food and water
- Considers virus transmission routes and control of food and water contamination
- Highlights advances in the understanding of specific pathogens, including norovirus, hepatitis A and rotaviruses and the advances in vaccine development
Readership
Food and water virologists, microbiologists, epidemiologists, professionals in the fields of public health, food production and control and environmental hygiene; Public health and food microbiology laboratories; Graduate students in applied biological science, agricultural science, food science and microbiology; Regulatory agencies involved in the microbiological control of food and water
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 10th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098870
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094308
About the Editors
N Cook Editor
Nigel Cook is a senior microbiologist at The Food and Environment Research Agency (FERA) in the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
FERA, UK