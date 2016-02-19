Viruses and Wastewater Treatment covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on Viruses and Wastewater Treatment. The book presents studies that deal primarily with the virological aspect of water sanitation. The topics covered in the selection include methods for studying virus in waste waters, such as virus recovery from wastewater using microfiberglass filters and rapid detection of enteroviruses in water by a quantitative fluorescent antibody technique. The text also covers topics about post-treatment of waste waters, which includes fate of viruses following land application of sewage sludge and virus survival in wastewater treated soils. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in the research, development, and implementation of water treatment technology.

Table of Contents



Viruses in Faeces

Concentration of Viruses in Fecal Samples from Patients with Gastroenteritis

Viruses in Sewage

Viruses Isolated from Sewage 1974-77

Virus Recovery from Wastewater Using Microfiberglass Filters

The Appearance of Polioviruses in Wastewater During a Poliomyelitis Outbreak

Virus Survival in Wastewater Treatment

Recovery of Viruses found in Wastewater before and after Activated Sludge Treatment using a Technique of Adsorption-elution on Glass Powder

Virology of Wastewater Recharge of the Chalk Aquifer Part I - Hydrogeology and Sampling

Virology of Wastewater Recharge of the Chalk Aquifer Part II - Microbiology and Water Quality

Virus Survival During Sludge Treatment

The Effect of Selected Sludge Treatment Processes on the Isolation of Enteroviruses from Wastewater Sludge

The Use of a Soluble Polyelectrolyte for the Isolation of Virus from Sludge

Virus Survival in Receiving Waters

Incidence of Human Enteroviruses in Water and Wastewater Systems Associated with the River Wear

Survival of Enteroviruses and Bacterial Indicator Organisms in the Sea

Virus Survival in Wastewater Treated Soils

Fate of Viruses Following Land Application of Sewage Sludge: I. Survival and Transport Patterns in Core Studies under Natural Conditions

Fate of Viruses Following Land Application of Sewage Sludge: II. Field Experiments (Monitoring of Lagooned Sludge, Soil and Ground Water)

Viruses in Aerosols at a Wastewater Spray Irrigation Site

Virus Removal by Disinfection of Effluents

Inactivation of Viruses in Municipal Effluent by Chlorine Dioxide

Alternatives to Chlorine for Wastewater Disinfection

Disinfection of Effluents Using Ozone

The Effect of Free Chlorine on Parvovirus H-J

The Limitations of Redox Potential as an Estimate of the Virucidal Properties of Disinfectants

Methods for Virus Recovery from Solids

Surface Interactions Between Viruses and Clay Minerals and Microbes: Mechanisms and Implications

Recovery of Seeded Viruses from Activated Sludge

The Recovery of Viruses from Water: Methods and Applications

Methods for Virus Concentration from Water

Improved Electropositive Filters for Concentrating Viruses from Large Volumes of Water

Rapid Detection of Enteroviruses in Water by a Quantitative Fluorescent Antibody Technique

Comparison of Primary Kidney Cells with the BGM Cell Line for the Enumeration of Enteric Viruses in Water by Means of a Tube Dilution Technique

Indicators, Viruses and Water Quality

Temperature Sensitive Coliphage in the Aquatic Environment

Quantitative Studies of Viruses and Conceivable Indicators in a Biological Treatment Plant

Outbreaks of Viral Gastroenteritis Associated with the Consumption of Shellfish

Epidemiology of Enteric Viral Infections

