Viruses and Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Viruses and Wastewater Treatment, Held at the University of Surrey, Guildford, 15-17 September 1980
Description
Viruses and Wastewater Treatment covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on Viruses and Wastewater Treatment. The book presents studies that deal primarily with the virological aspect of water sanitation. The topics covered in the selection include methods for studying virus in waste waters, such as virus recovery from wastewater using microfiberglass filters and rapid detection of enteroviruses in water by a quantitative fluorescent antibody technique. The text also covers topics about post-treatment of waste waters, which includes fate of viruses following land application of sewage sludge and virus survival in wastewater treated soils. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in the research, development, and implementation of water treatment technology.
Table of Contents
Viruses in Faeces
Concentration of Viruses in Fecal Samples from Patients with Gastroenteritis
Viruses in Sewage
Viruses Isolated from Sewage 1974-77
Virus Recovery from Wastewater Using Microfiberglass Filters
The Appearance of Polioviruses in Wastewater During a Poliomyelitis Outbreak
Virus Survival in Wastewater Treatment
Recovery of Viruses found in Wastewater before and after Activated Sludge Treatment using a Technique of Adsorption-elution on Glass Powder
Virology of Wastewater Recharge of the Chalk Aquifer Part I - Hydrogeology and Sampling
Virology of Wastewater Recharge of the Chalk Aquifer Part II - Microbiology and Water Quality
Virus Survival During Sludge Treatment
The Effect of Selected Sludge Treatment Processes on the Isolation of Enteroviruses from Wastewater Sludge
The Use of a Soluble Polyelectrolyte for the Isolation of Virus from Sludge
Virus Survival in Receiving Waters
Incidence of Human Enteroviruses in Water and Wastewater Systems Associated with the River Wear
Survival of Enteroviruses and Bacterial Indicator Organisms in the Sea
Virus Survival in Wastewater Treated Soils
Fate of Viruses Following Land Application of Sewage Sludge: I. Survival and Transport Patterns in Core Studies under Natural Conditions
Fate of Viruses Following Land Application of Sewage Sludge: II. Field Experiments (Monitoring of Lagooned Sludge, Soil and Ground Water)
Viruses in Aerosols at a Wastewater Spray Irrigation Site
Virus Removal by Disinfection of Effluents
Inactivation of Viruses in Municipal Effluent by Chlorine Dioxide
Alternatives to Chlorine for Wastewater Disinfection
Disinfection of Effluents Using Ozone
The Effect of Free Chlorine on Parvovirus H-J
The Limitations of Redox Potential as an Estimate of the Virucidal Properties of Disinfectants
Methods for Virus Recovery from Solids
Surface Interactions Between Viruses and Clay Minerals and Microbes: Mechanisms and Implications
Recovery of Seeded Viruses from Activated Sludge
The Recovery of Viruses from Water: Methods and Applications
Methods for Virus Concentration from Water
Improved Electropositive Filters for Concentrating Viruses from Large Volumes of Water
Rapid Detection of Enteroviruses in Water by a Quantitative Fluorescent Antibody Technique
Comparison of Primary Kidney Cells with the BGM Cell Line for the Enumeration of Enteric Viruses in Water by Means of a Tube Dilution Technique
Indicators, Viruses and Water Quality
Temperature Sensitive Coliphage in the Aquatic Environment
Quantitative Studies of Viruses and Conceivable Indicators in a Biological Treatment Plant
Outbreaks of Viral Gastroenteritis Associated with the Consumption of Shellfish
Epidemiology of Enteric Viral Infections
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189864
About the Editor
M. Goddard
M. Butler
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada