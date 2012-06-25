Viruses and Virus Diseases of Vegetables in the Mediterranean Basin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943149, 9780123946041

Viruses and Virus Diseases of Vegetables in the Mediterranean Basin, Volume 84

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Gad Loebenstein Hervé Lecoq
eBook ISBN: 9780123946041
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943149
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th June 2012
Page Count: 592
Table of Contents

  1. Vegetable Crops in the Mediterranean Basin with an Overview of Virus Resistance
    Michel PITRAT

  2. Major Tomato Viruses in the Mediterranean Basin
    I. M. Hanssen and M. Lapidot

  3. Viruses of Cucurbit Crops in the Mediterranean Region: An Ever-Changing Picture
    Hervé Lecoq and Cécile Desbiez

  4. Viruses of Pepper Crops in the Mediterranean Basin: A Remarkable Stasis.
    B. Moury and E. Verdin

  5. VIRUSES of the Genus ALLIUM in the Mediterranean Region
    Nikolaos I. Katis, Varvara I. Maliogka and Chrysostomos I. Dovas

  6. Viruses of Potato
    Gad Loebenstein and Victor Gaba

  7. Virus Diseases in Lettuce in the Mediterranean Basin
    Aranzazu Moreno and Alberto Fereres

  8. Viruses in Artichoke
    Donato Gallitelli, Tiziana Mascia, Giovanni P. Martelli

  9. Viruses in Sweetpotato
    Gad Loebenstein

  10. Viruses of Asparagus
    Laura Tomassoli, Antonio Tiberini and Heinrich-Josef Vetten

  11. Virus Diseases of Peas, Beans and Faba Bean in the Mediterranean Region
    Khaled Makkouk, Hanu Pappu and Safaa G. Kumari

  12. Tospoviruses in the Mediterranean Area
    Massimo Turina, Luciana Tavella and Marina Ciuffo

  13. Cucumber Mosaic Virus
    Mireille Jacquemond

  14. Pepino Mosaic Virus and Tomato Torrado Virus: Two Emerging Viruses Affecting Tomato Crops in the Mediterranean Basin
    P. Gómez, R.N. Sempere and M.A. Aranda

  15. Control Methods of Virus Diseases in the Mediterranean Basin
    Y. Antignus

Description

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Virologists, microbiologists and infectious diseases specialists

Reviews

"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Medicine

"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology...Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." –American Scientist

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gad Loebenstein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Virology, Agricultural Research Organization, Bet Dagan, Israel

Hervé Lecoq Serial Volume Editor

