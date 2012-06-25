Viruses and Virus Diseases of Vegetables in the Mediterranean Basin, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Vegetable Crops in the Mediterranean Basin with an Overview of Virus Resistance
Michel PITRAT
- Major Tomato Viruses in the Mediterranean Basin
I. M. Hanssen and M. Lapidot
- Viruses of Cucurbit Crops in the Mediterranean Region: An Ever-Changing Picture
Hervé Lecoq and Cécile Desbiez
- Viruses of Pepper Crops in the Mediterranean Basin: A Remarkable Stasis.
B. Moury and E. Verdin
- VIRUSES of the Genus ALLIUM in the Mediterranean Region
Nikolaos I. Katis, Varvara I. Maliogka and Chrysostomos I. Dovas
- Viruses of Potato
Gad Loebenstein and Victor Gaba
- Virus Diseases in Lettuce in the Mediterranean Basin
Aranzazu Moreno and Alberto Fereres
- Viruses in Artichoke
Donato Gallitelli, Tiziana Mascia, Giovanni P. Martelli
- Viruses in Sweetpotato
Gad Loebenstein
- Viruses of Asparagus
Laura Tomassoli, Antonio Tiberini and Heinrich-Josef Vetten
- Virus Diseases of Peas, Beans and Faba Bean in the Mediterranean Region
Khaled Makkouk, Hanu Pappu and Safaa G. Kumari
- Tospoviruses in the Mediterranean Area
Massimo Turina, Luciana Tavella and Marina Ciuffo
- Cucumber Mosaic Virus
Mireille Jacquemond
- Pepino Mosaic Virus and Tomato Torrado Virus: Two Emerging Viruses Affecting Tomato Crops in the Mediterranean Basin
P. Gómez, R.N. Sempere and M.A. Aranda
- Control Methods of Virus Diseases in the Mediterranean Basin
Y. Antignus
Description
This volume focuses on viruses and virus diseases of vegetables in the Mediterranean Basin.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 25th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946041
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123943149
About the Serial Volume Editors
Gad Loebenstein Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Virology, Agricultural Research Organization, Bet Dagan, Israel