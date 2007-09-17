Viruses and Human Disease
2nd Edition
Description
Completely revised and updated, the new edition of this groundbreaking text integrates basic virology with pathophysiological conditions to examine the connection between virology and human disease. Most virology textbooks focus on the molecular biology involved without adequate reference to physiology. This text focuses on viruses that infect humans, domestic animals and vertebrates and is based on extensive course notes from James Strauss’ virology class at the California Institute of Technology taught for over 30 years. Expertly depicting in color the molecular structure and replication of each virus, it provides an excellent overview for students and professionals interested in viruses as agents of human disease.
Key Features
- Includes over 30% new material - virtually all of the figures and tables have been redrawn to include the latest information and the text has been extensively rewritten to include the most up-to-date information
- Includes a new chapter on emerging and reemerging viral diseases such as avian flu, SARS, the spread of West Nile virus across America, and the continuing spread of Nipah virus in Southeast Asia
- Further reading sections at the end of each chapter make it easy find key references
- World maps depicting the current distribution of existing and newly emerging viruses are also incorporated into the text
Readership
Students and professionals in virology, molecular biology, and microbiology
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Second Edition
- CHAPTER 1. Overview of Viruses and Virus Infection
- INTRODUCTION
- CLASSIFICATION OF VIRUSES
- AN OVERVIEW OF THE REPLICATION CYCLE OF VIRUSES
- EFFECTS OF VIRUS INFECTION ON THE HOST CELL
- EPIDEMIOLOGY: THE SPREAD OF VIRUSES FROM PERSON TO PERSON
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 2. The Structure of Viruses
- INTRODUCTION
- HELICAL SYMMETRY
- ICOSAHEDRAL SYMMETRY
- NONENVELOPED VIRUSES WITH MORE COMPLICATED STRUCTURAL FEATURES
- ENVELOPED VIRUSES
- ASSEMBLY OF VIRIONS
- STABILITY OF VIRIONS
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 3. Plus-Strand RNA Viruses
- INTRODUCTION
- FAMILY PICORNAVIRIDAE
- FAMILY CALICIVIRIDAE
- FAMILY HEPEVIRIDAE
- FAMILY ASTROVIRIDAE
- FAMILY TOGAVIRIDAE
- FAMILY FLAVIVIRIDAE
- FAMILY CORONAVIRIDAE
- FAMILY ARTERIVIRIDAE
- FAMILY RONIVIRIDAE
- THE PLUS-STRAND RNA VIRUSES OF PLANTS
- ORIGIN AND EVOLUTION OF PLUS-STRAND RNA VIRUSES
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 4. Minus-Strand RNA Viruses
- INTRODUCTION
- OVERVIEW OF THE MINUS-STRAND RNA VIRUSES
- FAMILY RHABDOVIRIDAE
- FAMILY PARAMYXOVIRIDAE
- FAMILY FILOVIRIDAE
- FAMILY BORNAVIRIDAE
- FAMILY ORTHOMYXOVIRIDAE
- FAMILY BUNYAVIRIDAE
- FAMILY ARENAVIRIDAE
- EVOLUTION OF MINUS-STRAND RNA VIRUSES
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 5. Viruses That Contain Double-Stranded RNA: Family Reoviridae
- INTRODUCTION
- OVERVIEW OF THE FAMILY REOVIRIDAE
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 6. Viruses Whose Life Cycle Uses Reverse Transcriptase
- INTRODUCTION
- FAMILY RETROVIRIDAE
- FAMILY HEPADNAVIRIDAE
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 7. DNA-Containing Viruses
- INTRODUCTION
- FAMILY POXVIRIDAE
- FAMILY HERPESVIRIDAE
- REPLICATION OF HERPESVIRUSES
- FAMILY ADENOVIRIDAE
- FAMILY POLYOMAVIRIDAE
- FAMILY PAPILLOMAVIRIDAE
- FAMILY PARVOVIRIDAE
- TORQUE TENO VIRUS: A NEWLY DESCRIBED HUMAN VIRUS
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 8. Emerging and Reemerging Viral Diseases
- BAT-ASSOCIATED VIRUSES
- VIRUSES ASSOCIATED WITH BIRDS
- VIRUSES ASSOCIATED WITH PRIMATES
- VIRUSES ASSOCIATED WITH RODENTS
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 9. Subviral Agents
- INTRODUCTION
- DEFECTIVE INTERFERING VIRUSES
- SATELLITES AND SATELLITE VIRUSES
- VIROIDS AND VIRUSOIDS
- HEPATITIS δ
- PRIONS AND PRION DISEASES
- PRIONS OF YEAST
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 10. Host Defenses against Viral Infection and Viral Counterdefenses
- INTRODUCTION
- ADAPTIVE IMMUNE SYSTEM
- INNATE IMMUNE SYSTEM
- VIRAL COUNTERDEFENSES
- INTERACTIONS OF VIRUSES WITH THEIR HOSTS
- FURTHER READING
- CHAPTER 11. Gene Therapy
- INTRODUCTION
- VIRUS VECTOR SYSTEMS
- USE OF VIRUSES AS EXPRESSION VECTORS
- GENE THERAPY
- FURTHER READING
- Appendix
- APPENDIX. References Used for Figures and Tables
- CHAPTER 1
- CHAPTER 2
- CHAPTER 3
- CHAPTER 4
- CHAPTER 5
- CHAPTER 6
- CHAPTER 7
- CHAPTER 8
- CHAPTER 9
- Chapter 10
- Chapter 11
- APPENDIX. References Used for Figures and Tables
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 17th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553160
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123737410
About the Author
Ellen Strauss
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, U.S.A.
James Strauss
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, U.S.A.
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE PREVIOUS EDITION:
"...exceptionally easy to read and full of 'need-to know' material appropriate for students. ...well organized and thoughtfully prepared." --DOODY'S