Virology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121447304, 9781483296760

Virology

1st Edition

A Laboratory Manual

Authors: Florence Burleson Thomas Chambers Danny Wiedbrauk
eBook ISBN: 9781483296760
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th May 1992
Page Count: 250
Description

Virology: A Laboratory Manual is designed for a one-semester virology laboratory course, although more than one semester of exercises are included. Choices of experiments allow for flexibility within a sequentially organized framework. The text features detailed experimental protocols with comprehensive sections on materials and preparations for all exercises, plus introductory material, discussion questions, and further reading. the use of few viruses and cell lines provides continuity and simplifies preparation of the laboratory exercises. An Instructor's Manual is available to give alternative and assistance in laboratory set-up.

Key Features

n Methods for studying viral properties and quantification n Assays for viral antibodies and interferons n Techniques in cell culture for viral research n Experiments to accommodate a bi-weekly laboratory schedule n Experiments designed to minimize need for extensive preparation or sophisticated instrumentation

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students taking introductory virology laboratory courses; veterinary, medical, and dental students taking microbiology courses with a virology component; biotechnology students, researchers in virology, microbiology, molecular and cell biology, immunology, biotechnology, and veterinary sciences.

Table of Contents

Cell Culture Techniques.Introduction. Cell Culture.Viruses, Properties, and Quantification.Virus Passage. Virus Quantification-Quantal Assays. Virus Quantification-Quantitative Assays. Virus Quantification-Other Properties. Virus Characterization.Assays to Measure Virus Neutralization.Viral Antibody Measurements. Techniques for Assessing Antiviral Agents. Molecular Biology Techniques. Virological Applications of Molecular Biology.Appendixes.Viruses and Cell Lines. Media and Solutions. Procedures and Calculations. Index

About the Author

Florence Burleson

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.

Thomas Chambers

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.

Danny Wiedbrauk

Affiliations and Expertise

William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Missouri, U.S.A.

