Virology
1st Edition
A Laboratory Manual
Description
Virology: A Laboratory Manual is designed for a one-semester virology laboratory course, although more than one semester of exercises are included. Choices of experiments allow for flexibility within a sequentially organized framework. The text features detailed experimental protocols with comprehensive sections on materials and preparations for all exercises, plus introductory material, discussion questions, and further reading. the use of few viruses and cell lines provides continuity and simplifies preparation of the laboratory exercises. An Instructor's Manual is available to give alternative and assistance in laboratory set-up.
Key Features
n Methods for studying viral properties and quantification n Assays for viral antibodies and interferons n Techniques in cell culture for viral research n Experiments to accommodate a bi-weekly laboratory schedule n Experiments designed to minimize need for extensive preparation or sophisticated instrumentation
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students taking introductory virology laboratory courses; veterinary, medical, and dental students taking microbiology courses with a virology component; biotechnology students, researchers in virology, microbiology, molecular and cell biology, immunology, biotechnology, and veterinary sciences.
Table of Contents
Cell Culture Techniques.Introduction. Cell Culture.Viruses, Properties, and Quantification.Virus Passage. Virus Quantification-Quantal Assays. Virus Quantification-Quantitative Assays. Virus Quantification-Other Properties. Virus Characterization.Assays to Measure Virus Neutralization.Viral Antibody Measurements. Techniques for Assessing Antiviral Agents. Molecular Biology Techniques. Virological Applications of Molecular Biology.Appendixes.Viruses and Cell Lines. Media and Solutions. Procedures and Calculations. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 12th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296760
About the Author
Florence Burleson
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.
Thomas Chambers
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.
Danny Wiedbrauk
Affiliations and Expertise
William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Missouri, U.S.A.