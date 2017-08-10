Viroids and Satellites
1st Edition
Description
Viroids and Satellites describes plant diseases and their causal agents while also addressing the economic impact of these diseases. The book discusses various strategies for state-of-the-art methods for the detection and control of pathogens in their infected hosts and provides pivotal information from the discovery of viroids through the analysis of their molecular and biological properties, to viroid pathogenesis, host interactions, and RNA silencing pathways.
Students, researchers and regulators will find this to be a comprehensive resource on the topics presented.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of the basic biological properties of disease, along with applied knowledge
- Features economic impacts, transmission, geographical distribution, epidemiology, detection, and control within each chapter
- Organizes viroid diseases by viroid taxonomy and viroid species
Readership
Researchers in basic and applied plant virology, plant pathology, microbiology, genetics and molecular biology, biological control, ecology, and related aspects of plant science; upper-level graduate students of plant virology
Table of Contents
VIROIDS
Part I Viroids: Economic Significance
1. Economic significance of viroids in vegetable and field crops
2. Economic significance of fruit tree and grapevine viroids
3. Economic significance of viroids in ornamental crops
4. Economic significance of palm tree viroids
Part II Viroid Characteristics
5. Viroid biology
6. Viroid structure
7. Viroid replication
8. Viroid movement
9. Viroid pathogenesis
10. Changes in the host proteome and transcriptome induced by viroid infection
11. Viroids and RNA silencing
12. Origin and evolution of viroids
13. Viroid taxonomy
Part III Viroid Diseases
14. Potato spindle tuber viroid
15. Other pospiviroids infecting solanaceous plants
16. Citrus exocortis viroid
17. Chrysanthemum stunt viroid
18. Iresine viroid 1 and a potential new pospiviroid from portulaca
19. Hop stunt viroid
20. Dahlia latent viroid
21. Apple scar skin viroid
22. Other apscaviroids infecting pome fruit trees
23. Apscaviroids infecting citrus trees
24. Apscaviroids infecting grapevine
25. Coconut cadang-cadang viroid and coconut tinangaja viroid
26. Other cocadviroids
27. Coleus blumei viroids
28. Avocado sunblotch viroid
29. Peach latent mosaic viroid in infected peach
30. Peach latent mosaic viroid in temperate fruit trees other than peach
31. Chrysanthemum chlorotic mottle viroid
32. Eggplant latent viroid
Part IV Detection and Identification Methods
33. Viroid detection and identification by bioassay
34. Gel electrophoresis
35. Molecular hybridization techniques for detecting and studying viroids
36. Viroid amplification methods: RT-PCR, Real- Time RT-PCR and RT-LAMP
37. Detection and identification of viroids by microarrays
38. Application of next-generation sequencing technologies to viroids
Part V Control Measures for Viroids and Viroid Diseases
39. Quarantine and certification for viroids and viroid diseases
40. Viroid elimination by thermotherapy, cold therapy, tissue culture, in vitro micrografting or cryotherapy
41. Decontamination measures to prevent mechanical transmission of viroids
42. Strategies to introduce resistance to viroids
Part VI Geographical Distribution of Viroids and Viroid Diseases
43. Geographical distribution of viroids in the Americas
44. Geographical distribution of viroids in Europe
45. Geographical distribution of viroids in Africa and the Middle East
46. Geographical distribution of viroids in Oceania
47. Geographical distribution of viroids in South, Southeast and East Asia
Part VII Special Topics
48. Seed, pollen and insect transmission of viroids
49. Genome editing by CRISPR-based technology: potential applications for viroids
SATELLITES
Part VIII Introduction
50. Satellite viruses and satellite nucleic acids
Part IX Impact of Satellites
51. Economic significance of satellites
Part X Satellite Characteristics
52. Biology of satellites
53. Replication of satellites
54. Satellite RNAs: their involvement in pathogenesis and RNA silencing
55. Development and application of satellite-based vectors
56. Origin and evolution of satellites
57. Satellite taxonomy
Part XI Types Satellites: A. Satellite Viruses
58. Biology and pathogenesis of satellite viruses
B. Satellite Nucleic Acids
59. Large satellite RNAs
60. Small linear satellite RNAs
61. Small circular satellite RNAs
62. Betasatellites of begomoviruses
Part XII Application to Control of Viruses
63. Satellites as viral biocontrol agents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 10th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017029
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128014981
About the Editor
Ahmed Hadidi
Ahmed Hadidi is an internationally acclaimed plant virologist who has contributed significantly to molecular characterization and detection as well as biology of plant viruses and viroids for five decades.
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Beltsville, Maryland, USA
Ricardo Flores
Ricardo Flores is a world-renowned expert on the topic of viroids and has been on the frontier of virology research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polytechnic University of Valencia-CSIC, Valencia, Spain
John Randles
John W. Randles is an internationally acclaimed plant virologist and his key research interest is on the cause and characterization of viruses and viroids. He is the course coordinator for classical diagnostic methods as well as molecular and biochemical methods in plant health at the University of Adelaide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Plant Protection Research Group, School of Agriculture, Food and Wine, Faculty of Sciences, The University of Adelaide, Waite Campus, Australia
Peter Palukaitis
Peter Palukaitis is an internationally acclaimed researcher in the field of plant pathology. His key research area is the molecular mechanisms of plant-virus interactions, with particular reference to pathogenic and resistance responses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Horticultural Sciences, Seoul Women’s University, Seoul, South Korea