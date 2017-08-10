Viroids and Satellites

VIROIDS

Part I Viroids: Economic Significance

1. Economic significance of viroids in vegetable and field crops

2. Economic significance of fruit tree and grapevine viroids

3. Economic significance of viroids in ornamental crops

4. Economic significance of palm tree viroids

Part II Viroid Characteristics

5. Viroid biology

6. Viroid structure

7. Viroid replication

8. Viroid movement

9. Viroid pathogenesis

10. Changes in the host proteome and transcriptome induced by viroid infection

11. Viroids and RNA silencing

12. Origin and evolution of viroids

13. Viroid taxonomy

Part III Viroid Diseases

14. Potato spindle tuber viroid

15. Other pospiviroids infecting solanaceous plants

16. Citrus exocortis viroid

17. Chrysanthemum stunt viroid

18. Iresine viroid 1 and a potential new pospiviroid from portulaca

19. Hop stunt viroid

20. Dahlia latent viroid

21. Apple scar skin viroid

22. Other apscaviroids infecting pome fruit trees

23. Apscaviroids infecting citrus trees

24. Apscaviroids infecting grapevine

25. Coconut cadang-cadang viroid and coconut tinangaja viroid

26. Other cocadviroids

27. Coleus blumei viroids

28. Avocado sunblotch viroid

29. Peach latent mosaic viroid in infected peach

30. Peach latent mosaic viroid in temperate fruit trees other than peach

31. Chrysanthemum chlorotic mottle viroid

32. Eggplant latent viroid

Part IV Detection and Identification Methods

33. Viroid detection and identification by bioassay

34. Gel electrophoresis

35. Molecular hybridization techniques for detecting and studying viroids

36. Viroid amplification methods: RT-PCR, Real- Time RT-PCR and RT-LAMP

37. Detection and identification of viroids by microarrays

38. Application of next-generation sequencing technologies to viroids

Part V Control Measures for Viroids and Viroid Diseases

39. Quarantine and certification for viroids and viroid diseases

40. Viroid elimination by thermotherapy, cold therapy, tissue culture, in vitro micrografting or cryotherapy

41. Decontamination measures to prevent mechanical transmission of viroids

42. Strategies to introduce resistance to viroids

Part VI Geographical Distribution of Viroids and Viroid Diseases

43. Geographical distribution of viroids in the Americas

44. Geographical distribution of viroids in Europe

45. Geographical distribution of viroids in Africa and the Middle East

46. Geographical distribution of viroids in Oceania

47. Geographical distribution of viroids in South, Southeast and East Asia

Part VII Special Topics

48. Seed, pollen and insect transmission of viroids

49. Genome editing by CRISPR-based technology: potential applications for viroids

SATELLITES

Part VIII Introduction

50. Satellite viruses and satellite nucleic acids

Part IX Impact of Satellites

51. Economic significance of satellites

Part X Satellite Characteristics

52. Biology of satellites

53. Replication of satellites

54. Satellite RNAs: their involvement in pathogenesis and RNA silencing

55. Development and application of satellite-based vectors

56. Origin and evolution of satellites

57. Satellite taxonomy

Part XI Types Satellites: A. Satellite Viruses

58. Biology and pathogenesis of satellite viruses

B. Satellite Nucleic Acids

59. Large satellite RNAs

60. Small linear satellite RNAs

61. Small circular satellite RNAs

62. Betasatellites of begomoviruses

Part XII Application to Control of Viruses

63. Satellites as viral biocontrol agents