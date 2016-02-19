Virgin Lands - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080235844, 9781483152165

Virgin Lands

1st Edition

Two Years in Kazakhstan, 1954-5

Authors: L. I. Brezhnev
eBook ISBN: 9781483152165
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 108
Description

Virgin Lands: Two Years in Kazakhstan, 1954-5 focuses on the life, career, and experiences of L. I. Brezhnev when he stayed in Kazakhstan to push for the improvement of the agriculture sector of the country. The book first offers information on the experiences of L. I. Brezhnev as a farmer, land-use surveyor, metallurgist, factory worker, and politician. Brezhnev underscores how he pushed for the organization of collective farms. The text also highlights the poor state of agriculture in the country, including the farming methodologies that Brezhnev and his countrymen have adopted to overcome the extreme conditions of farming lands.
The manuscript details the improvement of state farms, particularly noting the increase in harvest and the number of farms to be set up. Brezhnev narrates how the state farms are affected by drought and extreme weather conditions, and how they have doubled the crop areas through the use of farm implements. The book also underscores the role of farm machineries in the increase of production of grain, meat, and vegetables.
The text is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the life and career of L. I. Brezhnev, particularly his dedication to develop agriculture in Kazakhstan.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Illustrations

Virgin Islands ("Tselina")


Details

No. of pages:
108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152165

About the Author

