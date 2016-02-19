Viral Transformation and Endogenous Viruses is a collection of papers presented at the symposium on ""Viral Transformation and Endogenous Viruses"" held at Vanderbilt University on April 1-2, 1974. Contributors discuss the viral function(s) responsible for the transformation of the cells that are infected with oncogenic viruses, emphasizing the type of changes that characterize transformed cells and the regulatory mechanisms that are altered after malignant transformations.

This volume is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of DNA-containing tumor viruses, particularly Simian Virus 40 (SV40) and its mutants with DNA deletions, insertions, and duplications. The integration and transcription of adenovirus DNA is considered, along with the characteristics of temperature-sensitive mutants of these viruses. The reader is then introduced to the chemistry and biology of RNA-containing tumor viruses, which are useful reagents to study neoplastic transformation both in vivo and in vitro. A major aspect of these viruses concerns the analysis of their genome at the chemical and genetic levels. The last part of the book is devoted to biochemical and genetic analyses of endogenous viruses isolated from avian cells.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and investigators in fields such as pathology, molecular virology, molecular biology, microbiology, oncology, and biochemistry.