Viral Transformation and Endogenous Viruses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123970602, 9780323160537

Viral Transformation and Endogenous Viruses

1st Edition

Editors: Albert Kaplan
eBook ISBN: 9780323160537
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 186
Description

Viral Transformation and Endogenous Viruses is a collection of papers presented at the symposium on ""Viral Transformation and Endogenous Viruses"" held at Vanderbilt University on April 1-2, 1974. Contributors discuss the viral function(s) responsible for the transformation of the cells that are infected with oncogenic viruses, emphasizing the type of changes that characterize transformed cells and the regulatory mechanisms that are altered after malignant transformations.
This volume is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of DNA-containing tumor viruses, particularly Simian Virus 40 (SV40) and its mutants with DNA deletions, insertions, and duplications. The integration and transcription of adenovirus DNA is considered, along with the characteristics of temperature-sensitive mutants of these viruses. The reader is then introduced to the chemistry and biology of RNA-containing tumor viruses, which are useful reagents to study neoplastic transformation both in vivo and in vitro. A major aspect of these viruses concerns the analysis of their genome at the chemical and genetic levels. The last part of the book is devoted to biochemical and genetic analyses of endogenous viruses isolated from avian cells.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and investigators in fields such as pathology, molecular virology, molecular biology, microbiology, oncology, and biochemistry.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Isolation and Characterization of Individual Clones of Simian Virus 40 Mutants Containing Deletions, Insertions and Duplications in Their DNA

Adenovirus DNA: Transcription During Productive Infection, Integration in Transformed Cells, and Replication in Vitro

Transformation by Herpes Simplex and Cytomegaloviruses

SV40 Gene Function

Temperature Sensitive Mutations: Tools for Understanding Growth Regulation in Somatic Animal Cells

Fluid Lipid Regions in Normal and Rous Sarcoma Virus Transformed Chick Embryo Fibroblasts

Transfer RNAs of Rous Sarcoma Virus and the Initiation of DNA Synthesis by Viral Reverse Transcriptase

Recombinants of Avian RNA Tumor Viruses: Characteristics of the Virion RNA

On the Origin of RNA Tumor Viruses

Endogenous Leukosis Viruses of Pheasants

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160537

About the Editor

Albert Kaplan

