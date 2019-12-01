Viral Outbreaks, Biosecurity, and Preparing for Mass Casualty Infectious Diseases Events - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548410

Viral Outbreaks, Biosecurity, and Preparing for Mass Casualty Infectious Diseases Events

1st Edition

Authors: Trish M. Perl
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548410
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written by authorities in infectious disease and disaster preparedness, this one-stop resource covers the relevant theoretical, historical, and pragmatic considerations of viral outbreaks and bioterrorism. It provides an expert overview of this complex area for infectious disease physicians, emergency medicine physicians, hospital administrators, and more.

Table of Contents

1. Historical Perspective

The Organisms

2. Anthrax

3. Tularemia

4. Plague

5. VHF

6. Small pox

7. Influenza

8. Avian Influenza

Coronavirus

9. SARS

10. MERS-CoV

Public Health Tracking, Prevention, and Planning

11. Ethical issues with preparedness

12. Surveillance strategies

13. Translating Policy into Practice

14. Planning for a Bioterrorism or Pandemic Event: Public Health Perspective

15. Issues in healthcare settings (including assessing exposures)

16. Transmission dynamics, modeling of outbreaks and interventions

17. Recovery from large infectious diseases outbreak

18. Diagnostics

19. Prevention

20. Designer pathogens and synthetic biology

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323548410

About the Author

Trish M. Perl

Affiliations and Expertise

Jay P Sanford Professor of Medicine, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Division of Infectious Diseases, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.