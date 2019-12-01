Viral Outbreaks, Biosecurity, and Preparing for Mass Casualty Infectious Diseases Events
1st Edition
Description
Written by authorities in infectious disease and disaster preparedness, this one-stop resource covers the relevant theoretical, historical, and pragmatic considerations of viral outbreaks and bioterrorism. It provides an expert overview of this complex area for infectious disease physicians, emergency medicine physicians, hospital administrators, and more.
Table of Contents
1. Historical Perspective
The Organisms
2. Anthrax
3. Tularemia
4. Plague
5. VHF
6. Small pox
7. Influenza
8. Avian Influenza
Coronavirus
9. SARS
10. MERS-CoV
Public Health Tracking, Prevention, and Planning
11. Ethical issues with preparedness
12. Surveillance strategies
13. Translating Policy into Practice
14. Planning for a Bioterrorism or Pandemic Event: Public Health Perspective
15. Issues in healthcare settings (including assessing exposures)
16. Transmission dynamics, modeling of outbreaks and interventions
17. Recovery from large infectious diseases outbreak
18. Diagnostics
19. Prevention
20. Designer pathogens and synthetic biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548410
About the Author
Trish M. Perl
Affiliations and Expertise
Jay P Sanford Professor of Medicine, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Division of Infectious Diseases, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas