Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents Preface Introduction Flaviviruses Arenaviruses Bunyaviruses Filoviruses Comment and Perspectives Appendix 1. Useful sources of information on the Worldwide Web Appendix 2. Further reading Appendix 3. Microbiological Containment - A Brief Overview. References
Description
In recent years there has been a resurgence of interest in studying infectious diseases, especially given the alarming increase in the numbers of emerging diseases now confronting medical and veterinary science.
Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers describes the progress in research and our understanding of these agents against a backdrop of continuing fear these viruses engender among health care workers and the public alike. It discusses how the study of these viral agents is directly applicable to other emerging diseases, particularly in relation to how containing these outbreaks requires a high degree of collaboration between different specialists.
Primarily aimed at healthcare workers, clinicians and microbiologists, this book provides a rapid overview as to the nature of these widely varying agents linked only by their propensity of causing serious human disease.
Readership
Healthcare workers, clinicians and microbiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 9th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929606
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444506603
Reviews
"A compendium of information of this kind is a useful concept for those who need an overview of and an introduction to the field of viral hemorrhagic fevers." - Susan P. Fisher-Hoch, University of Texas School of Public Health at Brownsville for CLINICAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES (2006) "Good things come in small packages. So it is with this book. ...it would be a useful addition to the library of physicians, microbiologists, and others in public health whose job is concerned with the global distribution of viral diseases." - Albert Balows for DIAGNOSTIC MICROBIOLOGY AND INFECTIONS DISEASE (2005)