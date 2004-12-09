Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506603, 9780080929606

Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: HOWARD
eBook ISBN: 9780080929606
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444506603
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th December 2004
Page Count: 218
Table of Contents

Contents Preface Introduction Flaviviruses Arenaviruses Bunyaviruses Filoviruses Comment and Perspectives Appendix 1. Useful sources of information on the Worldwide Web Appendix 2. Further reading Appendix 3. Microbiological Containment - A Brief Overview. References

Description

In recent years there has been a resurgence of interest in studying infectious diseases, especially given the alarming increase in the numbers of emerging diseases now confronting medical and veterinary science.

Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers describes the progress in research and our understanding of these agents against a backdrop of continuing fear these viruses engender among health care workers and the public alike. It discusses how the study of these viral agents is directly applicable to other emerging diseases, particularly in relation to how containing these outbreaks requires a high degree of collaboration between different specialists.

Primarily aimed at healthcare workers, clinicians and microbiologists, this book provides a rapid overview as to the nature of these widely varying agents linked only by their propensity of causing serious human disease.

Readership

Healthcare workers, clinicians and microbiologists

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080929606
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444506603

Reviews

"A compendium of information of this kind is a useful concept for those who need an overview of and an introduction to the field of viral hemorrhagic fevers." - Susan P. Fisher-Hoch, University of Texas School of Public Health at Brownsville for CLINICAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES (2006) "Good things come in small packages. So it is with this book. ...it would be a useful addition to the library of physicians, microbiologists, and others in public health whose job is concerned with the global distribution of viral diseases." - Albert Balows for DIAGNOSTIC MICROBIOLOGY AND INFECTIONS DISEASE (2005)

About the Serial Volume Editors

