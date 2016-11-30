Violence, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477505, 9780323477710

Violence, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 39-4

1st Edition

Authors: James Knoll IV
eBook ISBN: 9780323477710
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477505
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Description

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Dr. James Knoll, is dedicated to violence and the psychological ramifications of violence in a wide array of situations. Subjects covered include, but are not limited to, violence by parents against children; gender and violence; lone wolf terrorists; inpatient violence; neuroimaging violence; workplace violence; gun violence; the military perspective on violence; homicides; suicides; sex offender risk and management; and psychopharmacology.

About the Authors

James Knoll IV Author

Affiliations and Expertise

SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse

