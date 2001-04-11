This book provides fully up-to-date coverage of the whole range of current home video equipment, analogue and digital. As well as essential information for repair and troubleshooting, the author provides clear explanations of the technology of video equipment, which will enable the service engineer to gain a thorough knowledge of the equipment with which they are working.

As well as traditional VCRs the scope of Video and Camcorder Servicing and Technology includes the full range of video cameras designed for home use and editing systems, and the latest DVD and hard-disk equipment.

The resulting book is an essential bench reference tool for all service engineers, a guide to the technology for a wide range of professionals, and the most comprehensive college text for City & Guilds / EEB and other courses.

Steve Beeching's guides to servicing video equipment have long been the definitive texts for service engineers and students. This book is the successor to the classic Servicing Video Cassette Recorder Equipment, which has been the leading PAL-based title on video equipment since 1983.