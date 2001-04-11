Video and Camcorder Servicing and Technology
5th Edition
Description
This book provides fully up-to-date coverage of the whole range of current home video equipment, analogue and digital. As well as essential information for repair and troubleshooting, the author provides clear explanations of the technology of video equipment, which will enable the service engineer to gain a thorough knowledge of the equipment with which they are working.
As well as traditional VCRs the scope of Video and Camcorder Servicing and Technology includes the full range of video cameras designed for home use and editing systems, and the latest DVD and hard-disk equipment.
The resulting book is an essential bench reference tool for all service engineers, a guide to the technology for a wide range of professionals, and the most comprehensive college text for City & Guilds / EEB and other courses.
Steve Beeching's guides to servicing video equipment have long been the definitive texts for service engineers and students. This book is the successor to the classic Servicing Video Cassette Recorder Equipment, which has been the leading PAL-based title on video equipment since 1983.
Key Features
The key to successful servicing of VCRs and camcordersThe first servicing book to cover the new generation of video equipment: DVD and hard disk recording (MPEG2).The practical knowhow of a highly experienced service engineer
Readership
Service engineers, servicing students, advanced electronics DIY.
Table of Contents
Preface; Magnetism and magnetic recording; Azimuth tilt technique; Frequency modulated recording and playback; Motor control and servomechanisms; Colour recording and playback; Systems control; Long play; Hi fi audio; Still pictures and slow motion; Camcorders; Digital camcorders; MPEG and D-VHS; Editing; PDC and IEEE1394; Soldering and desoldering; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 11th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080520513
About the Author
Steve Beeching
Affiliations and Expertise
Newark Video Services, UK
Reviews
'Those who want a practical book on VCR techniques will find this work an essential guide and reference.' Television 'Indispensable for the Video servicing engineer and those studying radio and television engineering' Elektor Electronics 'It furnishes readers with everything they need to know about troubleshooting and repairing traditional VCRs, video cameras designed for home use and editing systems, and the latest DVD equipment.' Poptronics