Victims of Abuse, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455779864, 9781455709403

Victims of Abuse, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 46-4

1st Edition

Authors: Sharon Stark
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455779864
eBook ISBN: 9781455709403
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Sharon Stark, PhD, RN, APN-C, will focus on Victims of Abuse, with topics including: Types of Abuse ; Interpersonal Violence; Child Abuse; Elder Abuse; Bullying; Substance Abuse and Violence; Domestic Violence; Abuse in Nursing Homes; Nurses as Victims of Abuse; Issues of abuse in military deployment and military families; Abusive Behavior in the Workplace; The Relationship Between Abuse and Depression; Meeting the 2015 Millennium Development Goals With New Interventions for Abused Women; Community Services/Prevention; and Educational Considerations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455779864
eBook ISBN:
9781455709403

About the Authors

Sharon Stark Author

Assoc Dean, Coordinator NP and Forensic Nursing Programs,

Monmoth University

West Long Branch, NJ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.