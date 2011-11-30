Victims of Abuse, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 46-4

This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Sharon Stark, PhD, RN, APN-C, will focus on Victims of Abuse, with topics including: Types of Abuse ; Interpersonal Violence; Child Abuse; Elder Abuse; Bullying; Substance Abuse and Violence; Domestic Violence; Abuse in Nursing Homes; Nurses as Victims of Abuse; Issues of abuse in military deployment and military families; Abusive Behavior in the Workplace; The Relationship Between Abuse and Depression; Meeting the 2015 Millennium Development Goals With New Interventions for Abused Women; Community Services/Prevention; and Educational Considerations.