Vibration of Laminated Shells and Plates
1st Edition
Description
Vibrations drive many engineering designs in today’s engineering environment. There has been an enormous amount of research into this area of research over the last decade. This book documents some of the latest research in the field of vibration of composite shells and plates filling a much-needed gap in the market. Laminated composite shells have many engineering applications including aerospace, mechanical, marine and automotive engineering. This book makes an ideal reference for researchers and practicing engineers alike.
Key Features
- The first book of its kind
- Documents 10 years of research in the field of composite shells
- Many Engineering applications
Readership
For researchers, engineers and students in the field of vibration of composite shells and plates
Table of Contents
- INTRODUCTION; 2. SHELL THEORIES; 3. METHODS OF ANALYSIS; 4. CURVED BEAMS; 5. PLATES; SHALLOW SHELLS; CYLINDRICAL SHELLS; 8. CONICAL SHELLS; 9. SPHERICAL SHELLS; 10. COMPLICATING EFFECTS; REFERENCES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 16th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080442716
About the Author
Mohamad Qatu
Affiliations and Expertise
Ford Motor Company, Oakland University, MI, USA
Reviews
"The present book is the most detailed and theoretically advanced with regard to the dynamics and vibrations modelling of laminated composite structures...The book is a valuable reference for researchers and post-graduate students interested in the vibration analysis of laminated composite structures." --Sebastian Ghinet