Vibration of Laminated Shells and Plates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080442716, 9780080474762

Vibration of Laminated Shells and Plates

1st Edition

Authors: Mohamad Qatu
eBook ISBN: 9780080474762
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080442716
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th February 2004
Page Count: 426
Description

Vibrations drive many engineering designs in today’s engineering environment. There has been an enormous amount of research into this area of research over the last decade. This book documents some of the latest research in the field of vibration of composite shells and plates filling a much-needed gap in the market. Laminated composite shells have many engineering applications including aerospace, mechanical, marine and automotive engineering. This book makes an ideal reference for researchers and practicing engineers alike.

Key Features

  • The first book of its kind
  • Documents 10 years of research in the field of composite shells
  • Many Engineering applications

Readership

For researchers, engineers and students in the field of vibration of composite shells and plates

Table of Contents

  1. INTRODUCTION; 2. SHELL THEORIES; 3. METHODS OF ANALYSIS; 4. CURVED BEAMS; 5. PLATES; SHALLOW SHELLS; CYLINDRICAL SHELLS; 8. CONICAL SHELLS; 9. SPHERICAL SHELLS; 10. COMPLICATING EFFECTS; REFERENCES

About the Author

Mohamad Qatu

Affiliations and Expertise

Ford Motor Company, Oakland University, MI, USA

Reviews

"The present book is the most detailed and theoretically advanced with regard to the dynamics and vibrations modelling of laminated composite structures...The book is a valuable reference for researchers and post-graduate students interested in the vibration analysis of laminated composite structures." --Sebastian Ghinet

Ratings and Reviews

