Vibration of Functionally Graded Beams and Plates
1st Edition
Description
Vibration of Functionally Graded Beams and Plates uses numerically efficient computational techniques to analyze vibration problems associated with FG beams and plates. Introductory material on FG materials and structural members, as well as a range of vibration and shear deformation theories are discussed, providing a valuable summary of these broader themes.
The latest research and analysis of vibration in FG materials is presented in an application-oriented manner, linking the research to its importance in fields such as aerospace, nuclear power, and automotive engineering.
The book also features research on the complicating effects of thermal environments, piezoelectricity, and elastic foundations. The innovative computational procedures and simulation results are shown in full throughout, providing a uniquely valuable resource for users of numerical modeling software.
This book is essential reading for any researcher or practitioner interested in FG materials, or the design of technology for the nuclear power, aerospace, and automotive industries.
Key Features
- Defines the basic preliminaries of vibration and FG materials
- Introduces historical background and recent developments in functionally graded materials with references for further reading
- Shows computational procedures with simulation results
- Includes many easy to understand example problems
- Presents various analytical and numerical procedures for each solution
Readership
Researchers in materials and mechanics of materials, and designers of thermal resistant technology for nuclear power generation, aerospace, automotive and structural engineering
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Structural Beams and Plates
- 1.2 Background of Composites
- 1.3 Vibration Preliminaries
- Chapter 2: Origin and Basics of Functionally Graded Structural Members
- Abstract
- 2.1 History and Application of FG Composites
- 2.2 Variation of Material Properties
- 2.3 Beam and Plate Theories
- 2.4 Governing Equations
- Chapter 3: Analytical and Numerical Methods
- Abstract
- 3.1 History of Various Methods
- 3.2 Analytical Methods
- 3.3 Numerical Method(s)
- Chapter 4: Functionally Graded Beams
- Abstract
- 4.1 Vibration of Uniform FG Beam
- 4.2 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 5: Vibration Problems of Functionally Graded Rectangular Plates
- Abstract
- 5.1 Numerical Modeling
- 5.2 Convergence and Comparison Studies
- 5.3 Results and Discussions
- 5.4 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6: Vibration Problems of Functionally Graded Elliptic Plates
- Abstract
- 6.1 Numerical Modeling
- 6.2 Convergence and Comparison Studies
- 6.3 Results and Discussions
- 6.4 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 7: Vibration Problems of Functionally Graded Triangular Plates
- Abstract
- 7.1 Types of FG Triangular Elements
- 7.2 Numerical Modeling
- 7.3 Convergence and Comparison Studies
- 7.4 Results and Discussions
- 7.5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8: Complicating Effects
- Abstract
- 8.1 Winkler and Pasternak Foundations
- 8.2 Thermal Environments
- 8.3 Piezoelectricity
- 8.4 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 9: Practical Examples and Experimental Studies
- Abstract
- 9.1 Practical Applications
- 9.2 Experimental Studies
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128042700
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042281
About the Author
Snehashish Chakraverty
Snehashish Chakraverty is a recipient of various awards viz. the Indian Science Congress Association’s Platinum Jubilee Lecture Award, CSIR Young Scientist, BOYSCAST, INSA International Bilateral Exchange awards etc. and the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Fuzzy Computation and Modelling. His research focuses on the application of numerical modelling to a broad range of problems, and he has been widely published in both books and peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Karan Kumar Pradhan
Karan Kumar Pradhan is the Assistant Professor (NPIU, TEQIP-III) in Department of Basic Science, Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur (Odisha). Formerly, he was the Senior Research Fellow, Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India and also the recipient of SERB National Post-Doctoral Fellowship. KK Pradhan’s research interests are numerical modeling, vibration problems, and structural members.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Dept of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India