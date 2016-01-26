Vibration of Functionally Graded Beams and Plates uses numerically efficient computational techniques to analyze vibration problems associated with FG beams and plates. Introductory material on FG materials and structural members, as well as a range of vibration and shear deformation theories are discussed, providing a valuable summary of these broader themes.

The latest research and analysis of vibration in FG materials is presented in an application-oriented manner, linking the research to its importance in fields such as aerospace, nuclear power, and automotive engineering.

The book also features research on the complicating effects of thermal environments, piezoelectricity, and elastic foundations. The innovative computational procedures and simulation results are shown in full throughout, providing a uniquely valuable resource for users of numerical modeling software.

This book is essential reading for any researcher or practitioner interested in FG materials, or the design of technology for the nuclear power, aerospace, and automotive industries.