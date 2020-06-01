Vibration Control and Actuation of Large-Scale Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Static output-feedback vibration control of seismically excited buildings: an effective multi-step approach
2. Analysis of vibration Signals
3. Vibration protection of statues and cultural heritage objects
4. Novel Robust Adaptive Parameter Estimation and Control for Vehicle Active Suspension Systems
5. Robust fault-tolerant Hinf control of seat suspension systems with quantization
6. Design of Small Wind Turbine Structure with Optimized Responce in Frequency Domain
7. Vibration suppression of force controllers using Disturbance Observers
8. Implicit Resonances in Time-Delayed Nonlinear Systems
9. Finite-time Vibration Control for Vehicle Active Suspension Systems
10. Fault-tolerant control of vibration control systems
11. Finite-time robust vibration H∞ control of vehicle active suspension system
12. Nonlinear Vibrations of Wind Turbine Gear Boxes
13. A review on vibration control and actutation schemes for mechanical systems
14. Vibration control of a negative stiffness mechanism based semi-active seat suspension system
15. Low complexity controller for active vibration damping of thin mechanical structures
Description
Vibration Control and Actuation of Large-Scale Systems gives a systematically and almost self-contained description of the many facets of envisaging, designing, implementing, or experimentally exploring advanced vibration control systems along with the adequate designs and modeling of integrated dynamics, sensing and actuation of large-scale systems.
This book is devoted to the development of mathematical methodologies for vibration analysis and control problems of large-scale systems, including structural dynamics, vehicle dynamics, and wind turbines, for instance. The research problems addressed in each chapter are well motivated. Numerical and simulation results are given in each chapter to reflect the engineering practice, and to demonstrate the main focus of the advanced analysis and synthesis approaches.
Key Features
- Provides a series of latest results in, including but not limited to, vibration control, structural control, actuation and possible component failures
- Gives in each chapter numerical and simulation results to reflect the engineering practice yet demonstrate the main focus of the advanced analysis and synthesis approaches
- Presents recent advances of theory, technological aspects, and applications of advanced control methodologies in vibration control
Readership
Mechatronmechatronics engineers working on robotics and vehicles design, control engineers working on vehicle control systems, mechanical engineers working on vehicle systems, mathematicians and physician working on complex dynamics, and postgraduate students majoring on mechatronics, control engineering, mechanical engineering, and applied mathematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128211946
About the Editors
Hamid Reza Karimi Editor
Dr. Karimi received the B.Sc. (First Hons.) degree in power systems from the Sharif University of Technology, Tehran, Iran, in 1998, and the M.Sc. and Ph.D. (First Hons.) degrees in control systems engineering from the University of Tehran, Tehran, in 2001 and 2005, respectively. His research interests are in the areas of control systems/theory, mechatronics, networked control systems, intelligent control systems, signal processing, vibration control, ground vehicles, structural control, wind turbine control and cutting processes. He is an Editorial Board Member for some international journals and several Technical Committee. Prof. Karimi has been presented a number of national and international awards, including Alexander-von-Humboldt Research Fellowship Award (in Germany), JSPS Research Award (in Japan), DAAD Research Award (in Germany), August-Wilhelm-Scheer Award (in Germany) and been invited as visiting professor at a number of universities in Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, China, Korea, Japan, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Applied Mechanics, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Politecnico di Milano, Milan, Italy