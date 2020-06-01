Vibration Control and Actuation of Large-Scale Systems gives a systematically and almost self-contained description of the many facets of envisaging, designing, implementing, or experimentally exploring advanced vibration control systems along with the adequate designs and modeling of integrated dynamics, sensing and actuation of large-scale systems.



This book is devoted to the development of mathematical methodologies for vibration analysis and control problems of large-scale systems, including structural dynamics, vehicle dynamics, and wind turbines, for instance. The research problems addressed in each chapter are well motivated. Numerical and simulation results are given in each chapter to reflect the engineering practice, and to demonstrate the main focus of the advanced analysis and synthesis approaches.