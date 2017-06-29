Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal Expert Consult

VOLUME ONE

Section I: Surgical Biology

1. Inflammatory Response

2. Molecular and Cellular Biology: Genomics

3. Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

4. Platelet Rich Plasma and Autologous Conditioned Sera

5. Fluid Therapy

6. Shock

7. Bleeding and Hemostasis

8. Metabolism and Nutritional Needs of Surgical Patients

9. Wound Healing

10. Wound Infections and Antimicrobial Use

Section II: Surgical Methods and Perioperative Care

11. Sterilization

12. Instrumentation

13. The Operating Room

14. Monitoring for Surgical Infection

15. Principles and Use of Energy Sources in Small Animal Surgery: Electrosurgery and Laser Applications

16. Suture Material, Tissue Staplers, Ligation Devices, and Closure Methods

17. Instrument and Tissue Handling Techniques

18. Surgical Hemostasis

19. Bandages and Drains

20. Biopsy General Principles

21. Anesthesia Principles and Monitoring

22. Anesthetic Practice for Existing Conditions

23. Fundamentals of Interventional Radiology and Interventional Endoscopy

24. Fundamentals of Laparoscopy and Thoracoscopy

25. Introduction to Oncologic Surgery for the General Surgeon

Section III: Neurosurgery

26. Neurologic Examination and Neuroanatomic Diagnosis

27. Neurodiagnostics

28. Imaging of the Neurologic System

29. Pathogenesis and Physiology of Central Nervous System Disease and Injury

30. Medical Conditions of the Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord

31. Cervical Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord

32. Thoracolumbar Vertebral Column

33. Degenerative Lumbosacral Stenosis

34. Vertebral Fractures, Luxations, and Subluxations

35. Cranial Surgery

36. Anesthesia for Intracranial Surgery

37. Neoplasms of the Vertebrae and Spinal Cord

Section IV: Musculoskeletal System

38. Tissues of the Musculoskeletal System

39. Bone Biomechanics and Fracture Biology

40. Open Fractures

41. Internal Fracture Fixation

42. External Skeletal Fixation

43. Overview of Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis Principles

44. Bandaging, External Coaptation, and External Devices for Companion Animals

45. Delayed Unions, Nonunions, and Malunions

46. Principles of Angular Limb Deformity Correction

47. Osteomyelitis and Implant-Associated Infections

48. Bone Grafts and Substitutes

49. Scapula Fractures

50. The Shoulder

51. Fractures of the Humerus

52. Surgical Diseases of the Elbow

53. Total Elbow Replacement in Dogs

54. Radius and Ulna

55. Carpus, Metacarpus, and Digits

56. Fractures of the Pelvis

57. Hip Luxation

58. Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Control of Canine Hip Dysplasia

59. Surgical Management of Hip Dysplasia

60. Fractures of the Femur

61. Stifle Joint

62. Total Knee Replacement in the Dog

63. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula

64. Tarsus and Metatarsus

65. Amputations

66. Dentistry for the Surgeon

67. Mandibular and Maxillofacial Fractures

68. Arthritis

69. Miscellaneous Orthopedic Conditions

70. Muscle and Tendon Disorders

71. Arthroscopy

72. Musculoskeletal Neoplasia and Limb-Sparing Surgery

73. Osteochondrosis

74. Gait Analysis

VOLUME TWO

Section V: Skin and Reconstruction

75. Primary Wound Closure

76. Open Wounds

77. Tension-Relieving Techniques

78. Local or Subdermal Plexus Flaps

79. Axial Pattern and Myocutaneous Flaps

80. Skin Grafts

81. Burns

82. Specific Disorders of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues

Section VI: Abdomen

83. Spleen

84. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction and Hernias

85. Diaphragmatic Hernias

86. Peritoneum and Retroperitoneum

Section VII: Digestive System

87. Soft Tissues of the Oral Cavity

88. Salivary Glands

89. Mandibulectomy and Maxillectomy

90. Esophagus

91. Stomach

92. Small Intestine

93. Colon

94. Rectum, Anus, and Perineum

95. Liver and Biliary System

96. Hepatic Vascular Anomalies

97. Pancreas

98. Feeding Tubes

Section VIII: Respiratory System

99. Nasal Planum, Nasal Cavity, and Sinuses

100. Palate

101. Larynx

102. Trachea and Bronchi

103. Lungs

Section IX: Thorax

104. Thoracic Wall

105. Thoracic Cavity

Section X: Cardiovascular System

106. Cardiac Surgery

107. Pericardial Surgery

108. Vascular Surgery

Section XI: Urogenital System

109. Ovaries and Uterus

110. Vagina, Vestibule, and Vulva

111. Testes, Epididymides, and Scrotum

112. Penis and Prepuce

113. Prostate

114. Kidneys

115. Ureters

116. Bladder

117. Urethra

118. Sphincter Mechanism Incontinence

119. Renal Transplant

Section XII: Endocrine System

120. Adrenal Glands

121. Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

Section XIII: Ear

122. Pinna and External Ear Canal

123. Middle and Inner Ear

Section XIV: Eye

124. Basic Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures

125. Emergency Ophthalmic Surgery

