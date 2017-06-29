Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal Expert Consult
2nd Edition
2-Volume Set
Description
Focus on the "how" and "why" of medical/surgical conditions — the critical issues that lead to successful outcomes for your patients — with Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal, Second Edition. This two-volume full-color resource offers an authoritative, comprehensive review of disease processes, a thorough evaluation of basic clinical science information, and in-depth discussion of advanced surgeries. With an updated Expert Consult website you can access anytime and detailed coverage of surgical procedures, it is the definitive reference for surgical specialists, practicing veterinarians, and residents.
Key Features
- Expert Consult website offers access to the entire text online, plus r eferences linked to original abstracts on PubMed.
- Comprehensive coverage includes surgical biology, surgical methods and perioperative care, neurosurgery, and orthopedics in Volume One, and all soft tissue surgery organized by body system in Volume Two.
- Extensive references to published studies available on Expert Consult show the factual basis for the material.
- Strong blend of clinical and basic science information facilitates a clear understanding of clinical issues surrounding operative situations.
- Highly recognized contributing authors create chapters from their own experience and knowledge base, providing the most authoritative, current information available.
- Coverage of anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology in chapters on specific organs includes information critical to operative procedures and patient management.
- In-depth chapters on anesthesia, surgical oncology, tumors of the spine, and musculoskeletal neoplasia provide valuable resources for practicing surgeons, especially in the area of cancer treatment.
- Preoperative considerations and surgical implications for surgical procedures help surgeons make decisions about treatment approaches.
Table of Contents
VOLUME ONE
Section I: Surgical Biology
1. Inflammatory Response
2. Molecular and Cellular Biology: Genomics
3. Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine
4. Platelet Rich Plasma and Autologous Conditioned Sera
5. Fluid Therapy
6. Shock
7. Bleeding and Hemostasis
8. Metabolism and Nutritional Needs of Surgical Patients
9. Wound Healing
10. Wound Infections and Antimicrobial Use
Section II: Surgical Methods and Perioperative Care
11. Sterilization
12. Instrumentation
13. The Operating Room
14. Monitoring for Surgical Infection
15. Principles and Use of Energy Sources in Small Animal Surgery: Electrosurgery and Laser Applications
16. Suture Material, Tissue Staplers, Ligation Devices, and Closure Methods
17. Instrument and Tissue Handling Techniques
18. Surgical Hemostasis
19. Bandages and Drains
20. Biopsy General Principles
21. Anesthesia Principles and Monitoring
22. Anesthetic Practice for Existing Conditions
23. Fundamentals of Interventional Radiology and Interventional Endoscopy
24. Fundamentals of Laparoscopy and Thoracoscopy
25. Introduction to Oncologic Surgery for the General Surgeon
Section III: Neurosurgery
26. Neurologic Examination and Neuroanatomic Diagnosis
27. Neurodiagnostics
28. Imaging of the Neurologic System
29. Pathogenesis and Physiology of Central Nervous System Disease and Injury
30. Medical Conditions of the Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord
31. Cervical Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord
32. Thoracolumbar Vertebral Column
33. Degenerative Lumbosacral Stenosis
34. Vertebral Fractures, Luxations, and Subluxations
35. Cranial Surgery
36. Anesthesia for Intracranial Surgery
37. Neoplasms of the Vertebrae and Spinal Cord
Section IV: Musculoskeletal System
38. Tissues of the Musculoskeletal System
39. Bone Biomechanics and Fracture Biology
40. Open Fractures
41. Internal Fracture Fixation
42. External Skeletal Fixation
43. Overview of Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis Principles
44. Bandaging, External Coaptation, and External Devices for Companion Animals
45. Delayed Unions, Nonunions, and Malunions
46. Principles of Angular Limb Deformity Correction
47. Osteomyelitis and Implant-Associated Infections
48. Bone Grafts and Substitutes
49. Scapula Fractures
50. The Shoulder
51. Fractures of the Humerus
52. Surgical Diseases of the Elbow
53. Total Elbow Replacement in Dogs
54. Radius and Ulna
55. Carpus, Metacarpus, and Digits
56. Fractures of the Pelvis
57. Hip Luxation
58. Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Control of Canine Hip Dysplasia
59. Surgical Management of Hip Dysplasia
60. Fractures of the Femur
61. Stifle Joint
62. Total Knee Replacement in the Dog
63. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula
64. Tarsus and Metatarsus
65. Amputations
66. Dentistry for the Surgeon
67. Mandibular and Maxillofacial Fractures
68. Arthritis
69. Miscellaneous Orthopedic Conditions
70. Muscle and Tendon Disorders
71. Arthroscopy
72. Musculoskeletal Neoplasia and Limb-Sparing Surgery
73. Osteochondrosis
74. Gait Analysis
VOLUME TWO
Section V: Skin and Reconstruction
75. Primary Wound Closure
76. Open Wounds
77. Tension-Relieving Techniques
78. Local or Subdermal Plexus Flaps
79. Axial Pattern and Myocutaneous Flaps
80. Skin Grafts
81. Burns
82. Specific Disorders of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
Section VI: Abdomen
83. Spleen
84. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction and Hernias
85. Diaphragmatic Hernias
86. Peritoneum and Retroperitoneum
Section VII: Digestive System
87. Soft Tissues of the Oral Cavity
88. Salivary Glands
89. Mandibulectomy and Maxillectomy
90. Esophagus
91. Stomach
92. Small Intestine
93. Colon
94. Rectum, Anus, and Perineum
95. Liver and Biliary System
96. Hepatic Vascular Anomalies
97. Pancreas
98. Feeding Tubes
Section VIII: Respiratory System
99. Nasal Planum, Nasal Cavity, and Sinuses
100. Palate
101. Larynx
102. Trachea and Bronchi
103. Lungs
Section IX: Thorax
104. Thoracic Wall
105. Thoracic Cavity
Section X: Cardiovascular System
106. Cardiac Surgery
107. Pericardial Surgery
108. Vascular Surgery
Section XI: Urogenital System
109. Ovaries and Uterus
110. Vagina, Vestibule, and Vulva
111. Testes, Epididymides, and Scrotum
112. Penis and Prepuce
113. Prostate
114. Kidneys
115. Ureters
116. Bladder
117. Urethra
118. Sphincter Mechanism Incontinence
119. Renal Transplant
Section XII: Endocrine System
120. Adrenal Glands
121. Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
Section XIII: Ear
122. Pinna and External Ear Canal
123. Middle and Inner Ear
Section XIV: Eye
124. Basic Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures
125. Emergency Ophthalmic Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 29th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323320528
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323320498
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510202
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323320658