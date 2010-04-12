Veterinary Ocular Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702027970, 9780702044427

Veterinary Ocular Pathology

1st Edition

A Comparative Review

Authors: Richard Dubielzig Kerry Ketring Gillian McLellan Daniel Albert
eBook ISBN: 9780702044427
eBook ISBN: 9780702043987
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702027970
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 12th April 2010
Page Count: 472
Description

Veterinary Ocular Pathology: A Comparative Review links the clinical features of ocular disease with gross and microscopic pathology to demonstrate the essential features observable during diagnosis. It is designed to be kept next to the microscope as an invaluable guide to accurate diagnosis in ocular pathology.

The book presents a wide range of images of the highest quality. A unique and distinctive feature is the juxtaposition of clinical and pathological images while offering detailed enumeration of the diagnostic features. Expert comparative comments by Dr Daniel Albert and contextual information on relative incidence are provided throughout. The authors address spontaneous disease of the eye in all animal species, with a particular emphasis on companion species. In addition, specific, common or interesting conditions of exotic species are included.

A convenient, comprehensive and easy-to-use reference for veterinary pathologists, veterinary ophthalmologists, students and comparative vision scientists.

Key Features

  • The first text devoted to the pathology of spontaneous diseases of the eyes and periocular tissues of domestic animal species

  • Exceptionally high quality illustrations are presented throughout, demonstrating clinical features, gross pathology and histopathology

  • Written by pathologists and clinicians

  • Includes a chapter devoted to the pathology of conditions associated with glaucoma in domestic animals

    • Table of Contents

    Ch 01 The Principles and Practice of Ocular Pathology

    Ch 02 Pathologic Mechanisms in Ocular Disease

    Ch 03 Congenital, Developmental, or Hereditary Abnormalities in Animals

    Ch 04 Surgical Trauma and Iatrogenic Lesions

    Ch 05 Non-surgical Trauma

    Ch 06 Diseases of the Orbit

    Ch 07 Diseases of the Eyelids and Conjunctiva

    Ch 08 Diseases of the Cornea and Sclera

    Ch 09 The Uvea

    Ch 10 Diseases of the Lens

    Ch 11 The Retina

    Ch 12 Optic Nerve

    Ch 13 The Glaucomas

    Details

    No. of pages:
    472
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders Ltd. 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders Ltd.
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702044427
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702043987
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780702027970

    About the Author

    Richard Dubielzig

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Leadership Committee, UW Eye Research Institute, Professor of Pathology, Department of Pathobiological Services, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA

    Kerry Ketring

    Affiliations and Expertise

    All Animal Eye Clinic, Cincinnati, OH, USA

    Gillian McLellan

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Scientist, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison WI, USA and Clinical Instructor, Department of Surgical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA

    Daniel Albert

    Affiliations and Expertise

    F.A. Davis Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; Founding Director, University of Wisconsin McPherson Eye Research Institute, Madison, WI, USA

