Veterinary Ocular Pathology
1st Edition
A Comparative Review
Description
Veterinary Ocular Pathology: A Comparative Review links the clinical features of ocular disease with gross and microscopic pathology to demonstrate the essential features observable during diagnosis. It is designed to be kept next to the microscope as an invaluable guide to accurate diagnosis in ocular pathology.
The book presents a wide range of images of the highest quality. A unique and distinctive feature is the juxtaposition of clinical and pathological images while offering detailed enumeration of the diagnostic features. Expert comparative comments by Dr Daniel Albert and contextual information on relative incidence are provided throughout. The authors address spontaneous disease of the eye in all animal species, with a particular emphasis on companion species. In addition, specific, common or interesting conditions of exotic species are included.
A convenient, comprehensive and easy-to-use reference for veterinary pathologists, veterinary ophthalmologists, students and comparative vision scientists.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Ch 01 The Principles and Practice of Ocular Pathology
Ch 02 Pathologic Mechanisms in Ocular Disease
Ch 03 Congenital, Developmental, or Hereditary Abnormalities in Animals
Ch 04 Surgical Trauma and Iatrogenic Lesions
Ch 05 Non-surgical Trauma
Ch 06 Diseases of the Orbit
Ch 07 Diseases of the Eyelids and Conjunctiva
Ch 08 Diseases of the Cornea and Sclera
Ch 09 The Uvea
Ch 10 Diseases of the Lens
Ch 11 The Retina
Ch 12 Optic Nerve
Ch 13 The Glaucomas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2010
- Published:
- 12th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044427
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702043987
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702027970
About the Author
Richard Dubielzig
Affiliations and Expertise
Leadership Committee, UW Eye Research Institute, Professor of Pathology, Department of Pathobiological Services, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA
Kerry Ketring
Affiliations and Expertise
All Animal Eye Clinic, Cincinnati, OH, USA
Gillian McLellan
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Scientist, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison WI, USA and Clinical Instructor, Department of Surgical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA
Daniel Albert
Affiliations and Expertise
F.A. Davis Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; Founding Director, University of Wisconsin McPherson Eye Research Institute, Madison, WI, USA