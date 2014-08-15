Veterinary Neuroanatomy and Clinical Neurology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455748563, 9780323241106

Veterinary Neuroanatomy and Clinical Neurology

4th Edition

Authors: Alexander de Lahunta Eric Glass Marc Kent
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748563
eBook ISBN: 9780323241106
eBook ISBN: 9781455748570
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th August 2014
Page Count: 600
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering the anatomy, physiology, and pathology of the nervous system, Veterinary Neuroanatomy and Clinical Neurology, 4th Edition helps you diagnose the location of neurologic lesions in small animals, horses, and food animals. Practical guidelines explain how to perform neurologic examinations, interpret examination results, and formulate effective treatment plans. Descriptions of neurologic disorders are accompanied by illustrations, radiographs, and clinical case examples with corresponding online video clips depicting the actual patient described in the text. Written by veterinary neuroanatomy and clinical neurology experts Alexander de Lahunta, Eric Glass, and Marc Kent, this resource is an essential tool in the diagnosis and treatment of neurologic disorders in the clinical setting.

Key Features

  • Disease content is presented as case descriptions, allowing you to learn in a manner that is similar to the challenge of diagnosing and treating neurologic disorders in the clinical setting: 1) Description of the neurologic disorder, 2) Neuroanatomic diagnosis and how it was determined, the differential diagnosis, and any ancillary data, and 3) Course of the disease, the final clinical or necropsy diagnosis, and a brief discussion of the syndrome.
  • Over 250 high-quality radiographs and over 800 vibrant color photographs and line drawings depict anatomy, physiology, and pathology (including gross and microscopic lesions), and enhance your ability to diagnose challenging neurologic cases.
  • A companion website hosted by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine features more than 380 videos that bring concepts to life and clearly demonstrate the neurologic disorders and examination techniques described in case examples throughout the text.
  • High-quality, state-of-the-art MR images correlate with stained transverse sections of the brain, showing minute detail that the naked eye cannot see.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Neuroanatomy by Dissection
    3. Development of the Nervous System: Malformation
    4. Cerebrospinal Fluid and Hydrocephalus
    5. Lower Motor Neuron: Spinal Nerve, General Somatic Efferent System
    6. Lower Motor Neuron: General Somatic Efferent, Cranial Nerve
    7. Lower Motor Neuron: General Visceral Efferent System
    8. Upper Motor Neuron
    9. General Sensory Systems: General Proprioception and General Somatic Afferent
    10. Small Animal Spinal Cord Disease
    11. Large Animal Spinal Cord Disease
    12. Vestibular System: Special Proprioception
    13. Cerebellum
    14. Visual System
    15. Auditory System: Special Somatic Afferent System
    16. Visceral Afferent Systems
    17. Nonolfactory Rhinencephalon: Limbic System
    18. Seizure Disorders: Narcolepsy
    19. Diencephalon
    20. Uncontrolled Involuntary Skeletal Muscle Contractions  NEW!
    21. The Neurologic Examination
    22. Case Descriptions

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455748563
eBook ISBN:
9780323241106
eBook ISBN:
9781455748570

About the Author

Alexander de Lahunta

Eric Glass

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Head Red Bank Veterinary Hospital Tinton Falls, NJ

Marc Kent

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Neurologist, Department of Small Animal Medicine, College of Veterinary Mediicine, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.