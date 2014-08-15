Veterinary Neuroanatomy and Clinical Neurology
4th Edition
Description
Covering the anatomy, physiology, and pathology of the nervous system, Veterinary Neuroanatomy and Clinical Neurology, 4th Edition helps you diagnose the location of neurologic lesions in small animals, horses, and food animals. Practical guidelines explain how to perform neurologic examinations, interpret examination results, and formulate effective treatment plans. Descriptions of neurologic disorders are accompanied by illustrations, radiographs, and clinical case examples with corresponding online video clips depicting the actual patient described in the text. Written by veterinary neuroanatomy and clinical neurology experts Alexander de Lahunta, Eric Glass, and Marc Kent, this resource is an essential tool in the diagnosis and treatment of neurologic disorders in the clinical setting.
Key Features
- Disease content is presented as case descriptions , allowing you to learn in a manner that is similar to the challenge of diagnosing and treating neurologic disorders in the clinical setting: 1) Description of the neurologic disorder, 2) Neuroanatomic diagnosis and how it was determined, the differential diagnosis, and any ancillary data, and 3) Course of the disease, the final clinical or necropsy diagnosis, and a brief discussion of the syndrome.
- Over 250 high-quality radiographs and over 800 vibrant color photographs and line drawings depict anatomy, physiology, and pathology (including gross and microscopic lesions), and enhance your ability to diagnose challenging neurologic cases.
- A companion website hosted by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine features more than 380 videos that bring concepts to life and clearly demonstrate the neurologic disorders and examination techniques described in case examples throughout the text.
- High-quality, state-of-the-art MR images correlate with stained transverse sections of the brain, showing minute detail that the naked eye cannot see.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Neuroanatomy by Dissection
3. Development of the Nervous System: Malformation
4. Cerebrospinal Fluid and Hydrocephalus
5. Lower Motor Neuron: Spinal Nerve, General Somatic Efferent System
6. Lower Motor Neuron: General Somatic Efferent, Cranial Nerve
7. Lower Motor Neuron: General Visceral Efferent System
8. Upper Motor Neuron
9. General Sensory Systems: General Proprioception and General Somatic Afferent
10. Small Animal Spinal Cord Disease
11. Large Animal Spinal Cord Disease
12. Vestibular System: Special Proprioception
13. Cerebellum
14. Visual System
15. Auditory System: Special Somatic Afferent System
16. Visceral Afferent Systems
17. Nonolfactory Rhinencephalon: Limbic System
18. Seizure Disorders: Narcolepsy
19. Diencephalon
20. Uncontrolled Involuntary Skeletal Muscle Contractions NEW!
21. The Neurologic Examination
22. Case Descriptions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 15th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455748563
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241106
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748570
About the Author
Alexander de Lahunta
Eric Glass
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Head Red Bank Veterinary Hospital Tinton Falls, NJ
Marc Kent
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Neurologist, Department of Small Animal Medicine, College of Veterinary Mediicine, University of Georgia, Athens, GA