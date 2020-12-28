Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 36-3

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, guest edited by Drs. Edward Earley, Robert Baratt, and Stephen S. Galloway, is focused on Equine Dentistry and Oral Surgery. This is one of three issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Thomas Divers. Article topics include: History of Equine Dentistry; Oral Endoscopy; Dental Floating; Standing Sedation and Analgesia; Radiology Interpretation; Imaging: Computed Tomography Interpretation; Oral Extraction Techniques; Alternative Extraction Techniques; Standing Surgical Extraction Techniques; Sinus Surgery; Extraction Complications; and Nasal Endoscopy: Treating Bullae Disease and Sinus Disease.