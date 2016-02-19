Vesicular Transport, Part A, Volume 31
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Alan Tartakoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080859293
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1989
Page Count: 596
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th August 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859293
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Alan Tartakoff Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.