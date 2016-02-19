Vertebral Manipulation: Fourth Edition presents a comprehensive examination of the methods of passive movement treatment. It discusses the effectiveness of gentler manipulation of conscious patients. It addresses the relationship between the treatment and the patient’s symptoms and signs. Some of the topics covered in the book are the organic disorders not involving the vertebrae; disease of the spinal cord; passive physiological intervertebral movement; techniques of mobilization; method of oscillatory movement; postero-anterior central vertebral pressure; and method of progression of the lumbar region. The methods in the application of mobilization are fully covered. An in-depth account of the manipulative techniques is provided. The manipulations are progressions from mobilizations which have increased in strength. Application of such manipulations is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the movements of the faulty intervertebral joint. Another section focuses on the assessment related to abnormal movements at the initial examination.

The book can provide useful information to therapists, doctors, students, and researchers.