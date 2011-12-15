Venous Thromboembolism in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710935

Venous Thromboembolism in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 27-4

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Wood
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710935
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Historical Perspective of Venous Thromboembolism;Coagulation for the Intensivist;VTE Prophylaxis in the Critically Ill;Risk Stratification of Pulmonary Embolism; Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism: Anti
Coagulation; Thrombolytic Therapy and Complications; Major Pulmonary Embolism;Catheter and Surgical Thromboembolectomy;Vena Caval Interruption;New Anti-Coagulants;Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710935

About the Authors

Kenneth Wood Author

Geisinger Health System

