Venous Thromboembolism in Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Authors: Kenneth Wood
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710935
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Historical Perspective of Venous Thromboembolism;Coagulation for the Intensivist;VTE Prophylaxis in the Critically Ill;Risk Stratification of Pulmonary Embolism; Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism: Anti
Coagulation; Thrombolytic Therapy and Complications; Major Pulmonary Embolism;Catheter and Surgical Thromboembolectomy;Vena Caval Interruption;New Anti-Coagulants;Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia
About the Authors
Kenneth Wood Author
Geisinger Health System
