Venomous Animals and Their Venoms
1st Edition
Venomous Vertebrates
Description
Venomous Animals and their Venoms focuses on the comprehensive presentation of the entire field of the venomous members of the animal kingdom, chemistry and biochemistry of venoms, and pharmacological actions and their antigenic properties.
The selection first offers information on the development of knowledge about venoms and the platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus) and its venomous characteristics, including biology, venom apparatus, properties of venom, and significance of venom apparatus in Ornithorhynchus. The text then elaborates on the classification, biology, and description of the venom apparatus of insectivores of the genera Solenodon, Neomys, and Blarina and the chemistry and pharmacology of insectivore venoms.
The publication takes a look at karyotypes, sex chromosomes, and chromosomal evolution in snakes and coagulant, proteolytic, and hemolytic properties of some snake venoms. Topics include hemolytic property, karyotypes of South American snakes, sex chromosomes, methods for the study of chromosomes of reptiles, and chromosomal evolution.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Tentative Contents of Volumes II and III
Development of Knowledge about Venoms
Text
References
Venomous Mammals
Chapter 1. The Platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus) and Its Venomous Characteristics
I. Introduction
II. Classification
III. Distribution
IV. Description
V. Biology
VI. Venom Apparatus
VII. Properties of Venom
VIII. Envenomation by the Platypus
IX. Significance of Venom Apparatus in Ornithorhynchus
X. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Classification, Biology, and Description of the Venom Apparatus of Insectivores of the Genera Solenodon, Neomys, and Blarina
I. Résumé of Venom Research
II. Order Insectivora (Lipotyphla)
III. Solenodontidae
IV. Soricidae
References
Chapter 3. Chemistry and Pharmacology of Insectivore Venoms
I. Introduction
II. Physical and Chemical Properties
III. Pharmacological Properties
IV. The Effect of the Venoms of Shrews and Solenodon on Experimental Animals
References
Venomous Snakes
General Information
Chapter 4. Karyotypes, Sex Chromosomes, and Chromosomal Evolution in Snakes
Chapter 5. Extraction and Quantities of Venom Obtained from Some Brazilian Snakes
Chapter 6. The Protein and Nonprotein Constituents of Snake Venoms
Chapter 7. Enzymes in Snake Venoms
Chapter 8. Bradykinin Formation by Snake Venoms
Chapter 9. Coagulant, Proteolytic, and Hemolytic Properties of Some Snake Venoms
Venomous Snakes of the World
Chapter 10. Methods of Classification of Venomous Snakes
Chapter 11. Venomous Sea Snakes (Hydrophiidae)
Venomous Snakes of Central and South Africa
Chapter 12. Classification and Distribution of European, North African, and North and West Asiatic Venomous Snakes
Chapter 13A. Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Snake Venoms of Europe and the Mediterranean Regions
Chapter 13B. Pharmacology and Toxicology of Snake Venoms of Europe and the Mediterranean Regions
Chapter 14. Symptomatology, Pathology, and Treatment of Bites by near Eastern, European, and North African Snakes
Chapter 15. The Venomous Snakes of Central and South Africa
Chapter 16. The Venoms of Central and South African Snakes
Chapter 17. The Symptomatology, Pathology, and Treatment of the Bites of Venomous Snakes of Central and Southern Africa
Venomous Snakes of East Asia, India, Malaya, and Indonesia
Chapter 18. The Venomous Terrestrial Snakes of East Asia, India, Malaya, and Indonesia
Chapter 19. Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Venoms of Asiatic Snakes
Chapter 20. Symptomatology, Pathology, and Treatment of Land Snake Bite in India and Southeast Asia
Author Index
Subject Index
