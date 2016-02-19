Venomous Animals and their Venoms focuses on the comprehensive presentation of the entire field of the venomous members of the animal kingdom, chemistry and biochemistry of venoms, and pharmacological actions and their antigenic properties. The selection first offers information on the development of knowledge about venoms and the platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus) and its venomous characteristics, including biology, venom apparatus, properties of venom, and significance of venom apparatus in Ornithorhynchus. The text then elaborates on the classification, biology, and description of the venom apparatus of insectivores of the genera Solenodon, Neomys, and Blarina and the chemistry and pharmacology of insectivore venoms. The publication takes a look at karyotypes, sex chromosomes, and chromosomal evolution in snakes and coagulant, proteolytic, and hemolytic properties of some snake venoms. Topics include hemolytic property, karyotypes of South American snakes, sex chromosomes, methods for the study of chromosomes of reptiles, and chromosomal evolution. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in venomous animals and their venoms.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Tentative Contents of Volumes II and III

Development of Knowledge about Venoms

Text

References

Venomous Mammals

Chapter 1. The Platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus) and Its Venomous Characteristics

I. Introduction

II. Classification

III. Distribution

IV. Description

V. Biology

VI. Venom Apparatus

VII. Properties of Venom

VIII. Envenomation by the Platypus

IX. Significance of Venom Apparatus in Ornithorhynchus

X. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Classification, Biology, and Description of the Venom Apparatus of Insectivores of the Genera Solenodon, Neomys, and Blarina

I. Résumé of Venom Research

II. Order Insectivora (Lipotyphla)

III. Solenodontidae

IV. Soricidae

References

Chapter 3. Chemistry and Pharmacology of Insectivore Venoms

I. Introduction

II. Physical and Chemical Properties

III. Pharmacological Properties

IV. The Effect of the Venoms of Shrews and Solenodon on Experimental Animals

References

Venomous Snakes

General Information

Chapter 4. Karyotypes, Sex Chromosomes, and Chromosomal Evolution in Snakes

Chapter 5. Extraction and Quantities of Venom Obtained from Some Brazilian Snakes

Chapter 6. The Protein and Nonprotein Constituents of Snake Venoms

Chapter 7. Enzymes in Snake Venoms

Chapter 8. Bradykinin Formation by Snake Venoms

Chapter 9. Coagulant, Proteolytic, and Hemolytic Properties of Some Snake Venoms

Venomous Snakes of the World

Chapter 10. Methods of Classification of Venomous Snakes

Chapter 11. Venomous Sea Snakes (Hydrophiidae)

Venomous Snakes of Central and South Africa

Chapter 12. Classification and Distribution of European, North African, and North and West Asiatic Venomous Snakes

Chapter 13A. Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Snake Venoms of Europe and the Mediterranean Regions

Chapter 13B. Pharmacology and Toxicology of Snake Venoms of Europe and the Mediterranean Regions

Chapter 14. Symptomatology, Pathology, and Treatment of Bites by near Eastern, European, and North African Snakes

Chapter 15. The Venomous Snakes of Central and South Africa

Chapter 16. The Venoms of Central and South African Snakes

Chapter 17. The Symptomatology, Pathology, and Treatment of the Bites of Venomous Snakes of Central and Southern Africa

Venomous Snakes of East Asia, India, Malaya, and Indonesia

Chapter 18. The Venomous Terrestrial Snakes of East Asia, India, Malaya, and Indonesia

Chapter 19. Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Venoms of Asiatic Snakes

Chapter 20. Symptomatology, Pathology, and Treatment of Land Snake Bite in India and Southeast Asia

Author Index

Subject Index