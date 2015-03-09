Vehicular Communications and Networks
1st Edition
Architectures, Protocols, Operation and Deployment
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Electronic and Optical Materials
- Part One. Architectures for vehicular communication systems
- 1. Vehicle-to-infrastructure communications
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. V2I applications, requirements and related work
- 1.3. Performance of cellular communication systems for vehicular applications
- 1.4. System model for the evaluation of the impact of V2I communications on LTE resource utilization
- 1.5. Channel-aware V2I communications for efficient utilization of cellular resources
- 1.6. Future trends
- 1.7. Sources of further information and advice
- 2. Vehicular ad hoc networks
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Primary applications
- 2.3. Enabling technologies
- 2.4. Technical challenges
- 2.5. Societal challenges
- 2.6. The future of VANETs
- Part Two. Protocols, algorithms, routing and information dissemination for vehicular networks
- 3. Medium access control in vehicular ad hoc networks
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Requirements and challenges
- 3.3. IEEE standards for DSRC MAC
- 3.4. MAC for multichannel
- 3.5. QoS scheme in MAC
- 3.6. MAC broadcast mechanism
- 3.7. Future trends
- 3.8. Sources of further information and advice
- 4. Information dissemination in vehicular networks
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Dissemination concepts
- 4.3. Broadcast-based dissemination
- 4.4. Multi-hop dissemination and store–carry–forward
- 4.5. Dissemination via cellular networks
- 4.6. Future trends
- 4.7. Further reading
- 5. Broadcasting in vehicular networks
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Review of related research
- 5.3. System design
- 5.4. Factors affecting reliability
- 5.5. Improving reliability by considering traffic patterns
- 5.6. Conclusion
- 6. Opportunistic routing and delay-tolerant networking in vehicular communication systems
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Delay-tolerant networking in vehicular communication systems
- 6.3. Opportunistic routing in vehicular communication systems
- 6.4. Conclusions
- 7. Dynamic spectrum access and cognitive radio for vehicular communication networks
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Dynamic spectrum access and cognitive radio
- 7.3. Introduction to vehicular dynamic spectrum access
- 7.4. VDSA with learning
- 7.5. VDSA implementation
- 7.6. Summary
- 8. Modeling and evaluation of location-based forwarding in vehicular networks
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. System and modeling assumptions
- 8.3. Analysis
- 8.4. Illustrative numerical examples
- 8.5. Conclusions
- 9. Security and privacy in vehicular networks
- 9.1. Introduction and security requirements
- 9.2. Identity management in C2X
- 9.3. Privacy protection
- 9.4. Misbehaviour detection
- 9.5. Outlook and open issues
- Part Three. Operation and deployment of vehicular communications and networks
- 10. Connected vehicles in an intelligent transport system
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. DSRC/WAVE for connected vehicles
- 10.3. LTE for connected vehicles
- 10.4. Mobility handling in VANETs based on LTE-A networked femtocells
- 10.5. Conclusions
- 11. Test bed for simulations of the effect of a vehicle ad hoc network on traffic flow
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Criticism of generally accepted fundamentals and methodologies of traffic and transportation theory
- 11.3. Kerner–Klenov stochastic microscopic three-phase traffic flow model
- 11.4. Model of an ad hoc network
- 11.5. Simulations of a neighbour table
- 11.6. Highway control based on ad hoc network
- 11.7. Prevention of traffic breakdown at an on-ramp bottleneck through vehicle ad hoc network
- 11.8. Prevention of moving jam emergence in synchronized flow through vehicle ad hoc network
- 11.9. Effect of danger warning ‘breakdown vehicle ahead’ on congestion patterns
- 11.10. Conclusions
- 12. Simulative performance evaluation of vehicular networks
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Mobility
- 12.3. Wireless communication
- 12.4. Coupling mobility and network simulators
- 12.5. Performance evaluation
- 13. Architectures for intelligent vehicles
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Protocol architectures in communications
- 13.3. A survey of intelligent vehicle architectures
- 13.4. An architecture for CDSs
- 13.5. Conclusion
- Index
Description
Vehicular Communications and Networks: Architectures, Protocols, Operation and Deployment discusses VANETs (Vehicular Ad-hoc Networks) or VCS (Vehicular Communication Systems), which can improve safety, decrease fuel consumption, and increase the capacity of existing roadways and which is critical for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Part one covers architectures for VCS, part two describes the physical layer, antenna technologies and propagation models, part three explores protocols, algorithms, routing and information dissemination, and part four looks at the operation and deployment of vehicular communications and networks.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of the fundamental principles behind Vehicular Ad-hoc Networks (VANETS) and the rapidly growing need for their further development
- Thorough overview of the design and development of key technologies and devices
- Explores the practical application of this technology by outlining a number of case studies, testbeds and simulations employing vehicular communications and networks
Readership
Postgraduate students and academic researchers in automotive engineering, electronics, computer engineering, telecommunications and networking will find this a useful reference book. It will be of interest to R&D managers in industrial sectors such as the automotive industry, wireless technology, electronics, telecommunications and networking, and information technology, and also to government agencies and standards organisations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 9th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422167
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422112
About the Editors
Wai Chen Editor
Wai Chen, Telcordia Technologies Inc., USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Telcordia Technologies Inc., USA