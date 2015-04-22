Vehicle Handling Dynamics
2nd Edition
Theory and Application
Description
Vehicle dynamics are vital for optimizing a vehicle’s drivability, efficiency, and safety. Understanding the forces and motions on a vehicle (both theoretical aspects, like basic equations of motion, and practical ones, like tire mechanics and human vehicle control) is integral in the design and development of all vehicles. Masato Abe’s Vehicle Handling Dynamics, Second Edition, provides comprehensive coverage of vehicle dynamics, enabling readers to visualize and invent better vehicles.
Vehicle Handling Dynamics begins with an overview of the fundamental theories of vehicle handling dynamics, based on simple equations of motion. The book then extends to driver-vehicle behavior, handling quality and active vehicle motion control. In addition, this new edition includes two new chapters. Chapter 9 covers vehicle motion control for electric vehicles, crucial in this new era of automobiles. Chapter 12 studies the classic issue of model-based handling quality evaluations (challenging the traditional dependencies on test drivers for determining a vehicle’s drivability).
Written by one of the most distinguished authorities in the area, Vehicle Handling Dynamics, Second Edition, lends equal and careful consideration to both theory and application, providing valuable insights for students of and engineers working in vehicle dynamics and control.
Key Features
- Discusses the fundamentals of vehicle dynamics from basic theory to hands-on applications, using Newton’s equations of motion to show the link between mechanics and vehicle behavior
- Provides practical examples and real-life details to ensure thorough understanding of vehicle handling dynamics and control
- Includes case studies and worked examples using MATLAB® and Simulink®
- Covers all variables of vehicle dynamics, including tire and vehicle motion, control aspects, human control, and external disturbances
Readership
postgraduates taking Vehicle Dynamics or Vehicle Control; automotive design engineers; vehicle dynamicists (working in R&D at large corporations or as independent consultants)
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Preface to Second Edition
- Symbols
- Chapter 1. Vehicle Dynamics and Control
- 1.1. Definition of the Vehicle
- 1.2. Virtual Four-Wheel Vehicle Model
- 1.3. Control of Motion
- Chapter 2. Tire Mechanics
- 2.1. Preface
- 2.2. Tires Producing Lateral Force
- 2.3. Tire Cornering Characteristics
- 2.4. Traction, Braking, and Cornering Characteristics
- 2.5. Dynamic Characteristics
- Problems
- Chapter 3. Fundamentals of Vehicle Dynamics
- 3.1. Preface
- 3.2. Vehicle Equations of Motion
- 3.3. Vehicle Steady-State Cornering
- 3.4. Vehicle Dynamic Characteristics
- Problems
- Chapter 4. Vehicle Motion by Disturbances
- 4.1. Preface
- 4.2. Motion by Lateral Force Exerted on the Center of Gravity
- 4.3. Vehicle Motion due to a Lateral Wind Disturbance
- 4.4. Conclusion of Vehicle Motion by Disturbances
- Problems
- Chapter 5. Steering System and Vehicle Dynamics
- 5.1. Preface
- 5.2. Steering System Model and Equations of Motion
- 5.3. Effects of Steering System Characteristics on Vehicle Motion
- Problems
- Chapter 6. Vehicle Body Roll and Vehicle Dynamics
- 6.1. Preface
- 6.2. Roll Geometry
- 6.3. Body Roll and Vehicle Steer Characteristics
- 6.4. Equations of Motion Inclusive of Roll
- 6.5. Effect of Steady-State Body Roll on Vehicle Dynamics
- 6.6. Effects of Body Roll on Vehicle Stability
- Problems
- Chapter 7. Vehicle Motion with Traction and Braking
- 7.1. Preface
- 7.2. Equations of Motion Inclusive of Longitudinal Motion
- 7.3. Vehicle Quasi-Steady-State Cornering
- 7.4. Vehicle Transient Steering Response
- Chapter 8. Vehicle Active Motion Controls
- 8.1. Preface
- 8.2. Vehicle Motion with Additional Rear-Wheel Steering
- 8.3. Rear-Wheel Steering Control for Zero Side-Slip Angle
- 8.4. Model Following Control by Rear-Wheel Steering
- 8.5. Model Following Front-Wheel Active Steering Control
- 8.6. Front- and Rear-Wheel Active Steering Control
- 8.7. Direct Yaw-Moment Control
- Chapter 9. Vehicle Motion with All-Wheel Control
- 9.1. Preface
- 9.2. Tire Force Distribution
- 9.3. Effects of Distribution Control
- 9.4. Roll Control Integrated with Tire Force Distribution Control
- 9.5. Further Development of All-Wheel Control
- Chapter 10. Vehicle Motion with Human Driver
- 10.1. Preface
- 10.2. Human Control Action
- 10.3. Vehicle Motion under Driver Control
- 10.4. Human Adaptation to Vehicle Characteristics and Lane Change Behavior
- Problems
- Chapter 11. Vehicle Handling Quality
- 11.1. Preface
- 11.2. Vehicle Controllability
- 11.3. Vehicle Motion Characteristics and Controllability
- Chapter 12. Driver Model-Based Handling Quality Evaluation
- 12.1. Preface
- 12.2. Driver Model and Parameter Identification
- 12.3. Driver Parameters Reflecting Driver Characteristics
- 12.4. Driver Parameters Reflecting Vehicle Handling Characteristics
- 12.5. Handling Quality Evaluation Based on Driver Parameter
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 22nd April 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003732
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081003909
About the Author
Masato Abe
Masato Abe is Professor Emeritus at Kanagawa Institute of Technology. He has authored over 100 papers and served as co-editor of the journal Vehicle Systems and Dynamics. Abe is a leading researcher in vehicle dynamics and control, driver-vehicle-system analysis and application, electric vehicle with four-wheel independent driving and steering systems, and networked multiple driving simulators for accident analysis and vehicle traffic safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Kanagawa Institute of Technology, Atsugi, Japan