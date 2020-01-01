Vehicle Collision Dynamics provides a unified framework and timely collection of up-to-date results on front crash, side crash and car to car crashes. The book is ideal as a reference, with an approach that's simple, clear, and easy to comprehend. As the mathematical and software-based modelling and analysis of vehicle crash scenarios have not been systematically investigated, this is an ideal source for further study. Numerous academic and industry studies have analyzed vehicle safety during physical crash scenarios, thus material responses during crashes serve as one of the most important performance indices for mechanical design problems.

In addition to mathematical methodologies, this book provides thorough coverage of computer simulations, software-based modeling, and an analysis of methods capable of providing more flexibility.