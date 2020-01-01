Vehicle Collision Dynamics
1st Edition
Analysis and Reconstruction
Description
Vehicle Collision Dynamics provides a unified framework and timely collection of up-to-date results on front crash, side crash and car to car crashes. The book is ideal as a reference, with an approach that's simple, clear, and easy to comprehend. As the mathematical and software-based modelling and analysis of vehicle crash scenarios have not been systematically investigated, this is an ideal source for further study. Numerous academic and industry studies have analyzed vehicle safety during physical crash scenarios, thus material responses during crashes serve as one of the most important performance indices for mechanical design problems.
In addition to mathematical methodologies, this book provides thorough coverage of computer simulations, software-based modeling, and an analysis of methods capable of providing more flexibility.
Key Features
- Unifies existing and emerging concepts concerning vehicle crash dynamics
- Provides a series of latest results in mathematical-based modeling from front and oblique perspectives
- Contains almost everything needed to capture the essence of model development and analysis for vehicle crash
- Includes both numerical and simulation results given in each chapter
- Presents a comprehensive, up-to-date reference that encourages further study
Readership
Mechanical engineers working on vehicle dynamics and control; Signal processing engineers working on filtering, detection, tracking over communication networks; Mathematicians and Physicians working on complex networks
Table of Contents
- Impact impulsive model
2. Structural behavior of the vehicle during impact
3. Impact description - analytical models
4. Impact description - numerical models
5. Crash analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127506
About the Author
Dario Vangi
Professor Vangi deals with several aspects of machine design (vehicle dynamics, road safety and accident reconstruction, materials, reliability design, stress experimental analysis, non-destructive testing) producing both experimental and theoretical works. In the last fifteen years, he has been researching vehicle dynamics and safety, and road accident reconstruction methods. Specifically, his recent research focuses on methods for evaluation of energy loss during vehicle impact, fuzzy procedure to analyze car-pedestrian accidents and evaluate the whiplash risk, human factor in road accidents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Florence, Italy