Vegetarian and Plant-Based Diets in Health and Disease Prevention
1st Edition
Description
Vegetarian and Plant-Based Diets in Health and Disease Prevention examines the science of vegetarian and plant-based diets and their nutritional impact on human health. This book assembles the science related to vegetarian and plant-based diets in a comprehensive, balanced, single reference that discusses both the overall benefits of plant-based diets on health and the risk of disease and issues concerning the status in certain nutrients of the individuals, while providing overall consideration to the entire spectrum of vegetarian diets.
Broken into five sections, the first provides a general overview of vegetarian / plant-based diets so that readers have a foundational understanding of the topic. Dietary choices and their relation with nutritional transition and sustainability issues are discussed. The second and third sections provide a comprehensive description of the relationship between plant-based diets and health and disease prevention. The fourth section provides a deeper look into how the relationship between plant-based diets and health and disease prevention may differ in populations with different age or physiological status. The fifth and final section of the book details the nutrients and substances whose intakes are related to the proportions of plant or animal products in the diet.
Key Features
- Discusses the links between health and certain important characteristics of plant-based diets at the level of food groups
- Analyzes the relation between plant-based diet and health at the different nutritional levels, i.e. from dietary patterns to specific nutrients and substances
- Provides a balanced evidence-based approach to analyze the positive and negative aspects of vegetarianism
- Addresses the different aspects of diets predominantly based on plants, including geographical and cultural variations of vegetarianism
Readership
Nutritional scientists (from students to researchers, lecturers, and professionals); job titles include Researcher, Director of research, Principal investigator, Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Professor, Medical doctor, Nutritionist. Food scientists, dieticians, epidemiologists, public health researchers
Table of Contents
Foreword - David Katz
Preface - François Mariotti
Part One: Setting the scene – general context associated with vegetarian diets
1. Vegetarian diets: definitions and pitfalls in interpreting literature on health effects of vegetarianism - Pieter C Dagnelie and François Mariotti
2. Attitudes toward meat and plants in vegetarians - Hank Rothgerber
3. Nutrition knowledge of vegetarians - Sarah Ruth Hoffman
4. Vegetarianism and eating disorders - Sydney Heiss, Julia M. Homes and C. Alix Timko
5. Cognitive Processes Underlying Vegetarianism as Assessed by Brain Imaging - Massimo Filippi, Gianna Riccitelli, Laura Vacchi and Maria A. Rocca
6. Geographical aspects of vegetarianism: Vegetarians in India - Sutapa Agrawal
7. Religious variations in vegetarian diets and impact on health status of children: Perspectives from traditional vegetarian societies - G V. Krishnaveni, S.H. Kehoe and K. Kumaran
8. Dietary transition: long term trends, animal versus plant energy intake and sustainability issues - P.W. Gerbens-Leenes
9. Plant based diets for mitigating climate change - David A. Cleveland and Quentin Gee
10. Barriers to increasing plant protein consumption in Western populations - Mari Niva, Annukka Vainio and Piia Jallinoja
Part Two: Setting the scene – specific dietary characteristics of vegetarian diet and their relation to health
11. Dietary patterns of plant-based, vegetarian and omnivorous diets - Stephen Walsh, Marcel Hebbelinck, Peter Deriemaeker and Peter Clarys
12. Meat consumption and health outcomes - Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Sylvie Mesrine and Fabrice Pierre
13. Fruits and vegetables intake and disease risk - Marine van Berleere and Luc Dauchet
14. Whole grains and disease risk - Frank Thies
15. Nut intake and health - Michelle Wien
16. New concepts and paradigms for the protective effects of plant-based food components in relation to food complexity - Anthony Fardet
Part Three: The relations between vegetarian diets and health and Disease
17. Bone health and vegan diets - Kelsey M. Mangano and Katherine L. Tucker
18. Weight maintenance and weight loss: the adoption of diets based on predominantly plants - Ming-Chin Yeh, Marian Glick-Bauer and David L. Katz
19. Cancer risk and vegetarian diets - Timothy J. Key
20. Vegetarian diets and the risk of type 2 diabetes - Serena Tonstad and Peter Clifton
21. Vegetarian diets in people with type-2 diabetes - Hana Kahleova and Terezie Pelikanova
22. Blood pressure and vegetarian diets - Yoko Yokoyama, Kunihiro Nishimura, Neal Barnard and Yoshihiro Miyamoto
23. Ischaemic Heart Disease in Vegetarians and Those Consuming a Predominantly Plant-based Diet - Jim Mann
24. Vegetarian Diets and the Microbiome - Michael J. Orlich, Gina Siapco and Sarah Jung
25. Vegetarianism and the risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease - Jae Gu Jung and Hyoun Woo Kang
26. Defecation and stools in vegetarians: Implications in health and disease - Preetam Nath and Shivaram Prasad Singh
27. Plant-based diets and asthma - Motoyasu Iikura
28. Vegetarian diet and possible mechanisms for impact on mood - Carol Johnston
Part Four: Life events
29. Vegetarian infants and complementary feeding - Silvia Scaglioni, Valentina De Cosmi, Alessandra Mazzocchi, Silvia Bettocchi and Carlo Agostoni
30. Nutritional status of vegetarian children - Daiva Gorczyca
31. Food and meals in vegetarian children and adolescents - Ute Alexy, Nicole Janz and Mathilde Kersting
32. Vegetarian and plant-based diets in pregnancy - Giorgina Barbara Piccoli, Filomena Leone, Rossella Attini, Gianfranca Cabiddu, Valentina Loi, Stefania Maxia, Irene Capizzi and Tullia Todros
33. Vegetarian Diet and Menopausal Women - Yun-Jung Bae
34. Nutritional Profiles of Elderly Vegetarians - Stephen Walsh, Peter Deriemaeker, Marcel Hebbelinck and Peter Clarys
Part Five: Nutrients and other substances intake and status
35. Plant protein, animal protein and protein quality - François Mariotti
36. Plant protein, animal protein and cardiometabolic health - François Mariotti
37. Polyunsaturated fatty acids status in vegetarians - Thomas Andrew Bruce Sanders
38. Implications of a plant-based diet on zinc requirements and nutritional status - Meika Foster and Samir Samman
39. Plant-based diets and Iron status - Diego Moretti
40. Plant-based diets and Selenium intake and status - Lutz Schomburg
41. B Vitamins intake and plasma homocysteine in vegetarians - Amalia Tsiami and Derek Obersby
42. Iodine status, thyroid function and vegetarianism - Emilie Combet
43. Vitamin B12 deficiency in vegetarians - Wolfgang Herrmann
44. Probiotics in nondairy products - Gabriel Vinderola, Patricia Burns and Jorge Reinheimer
45. Exposure to pesticide residues and contaminants of the vegetarian population - French data - Ségolène Fleury, Nawel Bemrah, Alexandre Nougadère, Benjamin Alles, Mathilde Touvier and Gilles Rivière
Details
- No. of pages:
- 922
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039694
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128039687
About the Editor
François Mariotti
Prof. François Mariotti, PhD, is Professor of Nutrition within the Human Biology and Nutrition department at AgroParisTech, the Paris Institute of Technology for Life, Food and Environmental Sciences (Paris, France). He is the chairman of the standing committee on Nutrition at the French Agency (Anses). He is an expert in protein nutrition. He has worked on protein and amino acid metabolism in humans in health and disease, as well as nutritional adequacy of diets using epidemiological approaches, with a special emphasis on dietary plant vs. animal protein.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutrition, AgroParisTech. UMR Physiologie de la Nutrition et du Comportement Alimentaire, AgroParisTech, INRA, Université Paris-Saclay, Paris, France