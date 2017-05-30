Vegetarian and Plant-Based Diets in Health and Disease Prevention

Foreword - David Katz

Preface - François Mariotti

Part One: Setting the scene – general context associated with vegetarian diets

1. Vegetarian diets: definitions and pitfalls in interpreting literature on health effects of vegetarianism - Pieter C Dagnelie and François Mariotti

2. Attitudes toward meat and plants in vegetarians - Hank Rothgerber

3. Nutrition knowledge of vegetarians - Sarah Ruth Hoffman

4. Vegetarianism and eating disorders - Sydney Heiss, Julia M. Homes and C. Alix Timko

5. Cognitive Processes Underlying Vegetarianism as Assessed by Brain Imaging - Massimo Filippi, Gianna Riccitelli, Laura Vacchi and Maria A. Rocca

6. Geographical aspects of vegetarianism: Vegetarians in India - Sutapa Agrawal

7. Religious variations in vegetarian diets and impact on health status of children: Perspectives from traditional vegetarian societies - G V. Krishnaveni, S.H. Kehoe and K. Kumaran

8. Dietary transition: long term trends, animal versus plant energy intake and sustainability issues - P.W. Gerbens-Leenes

9. Plant based diets for mitigating climate change - David A. Cleveland and Quentin Gee

10. Barriers to increasing plant protein consumption in Western populations - Mari Niva, Annukka Vainio and Piia Jallinoja

Part Two: Setting the scene – specific dietary characteristics of vegetarian diet and their relation to health

11. Dietary patterns of plant-based, vegetarian and omnivorous diets - Stephen Walsh, Marcel Hebbelinck, Peter Deriemaeker and Peter Clarys

12. Meat consumption and health outcomes - Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, Sylvie Mesrine and Fabrice Pierre

13. Fruits and vegetables intake and disease risk - Marine van Berleere and Luc Dauchet

14. Whole grains and disease risk - Frank Thies

15. Nut intake and health - Michelle Wien

16. New concepts and paradigms for the protective effects of plant-based food components in relation to food complexity - Anthony Fardet

Part Three: The relations between vegetarian diets and health and Disease

17. Bone health and vegan diets - Kelsey M. Mangano and Katherine L. Tucker

18. Weight maintenance and weight loss: the adoption of diets based on predominantly plants - Ming-Chin Yeh, Marian Glick-Bauer and David L. Katz

19. Cancer risk and vegetarian diets - Timothy J. Key

20. Vegetarian diets and the risk of type 2 diabetes - Serena Tonstad and Peter Clifton

21. Vegetarian diets in people with type-2 diabetes - Hana Kahleova and Terezie Pelikanova

22. Blood pressure and vegetarian diets - Yoko Yokoyama, Kunihiro Nishimura, Neal Barnard and Yoshihiro Miyamoto

23. Ischaemic Heart Disease in Vegetarians and Those Consuming a Predominantly Plant-based Diet - Jim Mann

24. Vegetarian Diets and the Microbiome - Michael J. Orlich, Gina Siapco and Sarah Jung

25. Vegetarianism and the risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease - Jae Gu Jung and Hyoun Woo Kang

26. Defecation and stools in vegetarians: Implications in health and disease - Preetam Nath and Shivaram Prasad Singh

27. Plant-based diets and asthma - Motoyasu Iikura

28. Vegetarian diet and possible mechanisms for impact on mood - Carol Johnston

Part Four: Life events

29. Vegetarian infants and complementary feeding - Silvia Scaglioni, Valentina De Cosmi, Alessandra Mazzocchi, Silvia Bettocchi and Carlo Agostoni

30. Nutritional status of vegetarian children - Daiva Gorczyca

31. Food and meals in vegetarian children and adolescents - Ute Alexy, Nicole Janz and Mathilde Kersting

32. Vegetarian and plant-based diets in pregnancy - Giorgina Barbara Piccoli, Filomena Leone, Rossella Attini, Gianfranca Cabiddu, Valentina Loi, Stefania Maxia, Irene Capizzi and Tullia Todros

33. Vegetarian Diet and Menopausal Women - Yun-Jung Bae

34. Nutritional Profiles of Elderly Vegetarians - Stephen Walsh, Peter Deriemaeker, Marcel Hebbelinck and Peter Clarys

Part Five: Nutrients and other substances intake and status

35. Plant protein, animal protein and protein quality - François Mariotti

36. Plant protein, animal protein and cardiometabolic health - François Mariotti

37. Polyunsaturated fatty acids status in vegetarians - Thomas Andrew Bruce Sanders

38. Implications of a plant-based diet on zinc requirements and nutritional status - Meika Foster and Samir Samman

39. Plant-based diets and Iron status - Diego Moretti

40. Plant-based diets and Selenium intake and status - Lutz Schomburg

41. B Vitamins intake and plasma homocysteine in vegetarians - Amalia Tsiami and Derek Obersby

42. Iodine status, thyroid function and vegetarianism - Emilie Combet

43. Vitamin B12 deficiency in vegetarians - Wolfgang Herrmann

44. Probiotics in nondairy products - Gabriel Vinderola, Patricia Burns and Jorge Reinheimer

45. Exposure to pesticide residues and contaminants of the vegetarian population - French data - Ségolène Fleury, Nawel Bemrah, Alexandre Nougadère, Benjamin Alles, Mathilde Touvier and Gilles Rivière

