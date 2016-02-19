Vectors
1st Edition
A Survey of Molecular Cloning Vectors and Their Uses
Description
Vectors: A Survey of Molecular Cloning Vectors and Their Uses focuses on the functions of molecular cloning vectors. The book first discusses bacterial plasmid pBR322. Topics include criteria for plasmid vector design, construction and structure, transcriptional signals, DNA replication, recombination, mobilization, and plasmid stability. The text also examines bacteriophage lambda cloning vectors; filamentous phages as cloning vectors; chimeric single-stranded DNA phage-plasmid cloning vectors; and phage-plasmid hybrid vectors. The selection discusses cosmids and plasmid positive selection vectors, including library and construction, cosmid rescue, and positive selection vectors using plasmid-encoded lethal function. The text also examines vectors for regulating expression of cloned DNA, including lambda promoters, secretion vectors, and protein fusion vectors. The book takes a look at vectors with adjustable copy numbers. Copy number and protein production; adjustable copy number vectors; future expression vectors; rate-limiting steps of protein production; and promoters and ribosome binding sites are explained. The text puts emphasis on vectors for the synthesis of specific RNAs in vitro and cloning vectors for gram-positive bacteria. The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in molecular cloning vectors.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Bacterial Cloning Vectors
General Cloning Vectors for Gram-Negative Bacteria
1. The Plasmid, pBR322
2. Bacteriophage Lamba Cloning Vectors
3. Filamentous Phages as Cloning Vectors
4. Chimeric Single-Stranded DNA Phage-Plasmid Cloning Vectors
5. Phage-Plasmid Hybrid Vectors
6. Cosmids
Specialized Cloning Vectors for Gram-Negative Bacteria
7. Plasmid Positive Selection Vectors
8. Vectors for Cloning Promoters and Terminators
9. A Survey of Vectors for Regulating Expression of Cloned DNA in E. Coli
10. Expression Vectors Employing Lambda-, trp-, lac-, and lpp-Derived Promoters
11. Vectors with Adjustable Copy Numbers
12. Specialized Plasmid Vectors for Cloning cDNA
13. Vectors for the Synthesis of Specific RNAs In Vitro
14. Improved Suppressor tRNA Cloning Vectors and Plasmid - Phage Recombination
Cloning Vectors with Broad-Host-Range Capability
15. Broad-Host-Range Plasmid Cloning Vectors for Gram-Negative Bacteria
16. Specialized Vectors for Members of Rhizobiaceae and Other Gram-Negative Bacteria
Cloning Vectors for Gram-Positive Bacteria
17. Generalized Cloning Vectors for Bacillus Subtilis
18. Promoter Probe Plasmids for Gram-Positive Bacteria
Part II. Fungal Cloning Vectors
19. Molecular Cloning Vectors of Saccharomyces: Generalized Cloning Vectors
20. Plasmid Vectors for the Analysis of Regulatory Sequences in Yeast
21. Molecular Cloning Vectors for Aspergillus and Neurospora
Part III. Insect and Animal Cell Cloning Vectors
22. Vectors for P-Mediated Transformation in Drosophila
23. Baculoviruses for Foreign Gene Expression in Insect Cells
24. Mammalian Expression Vectors
25. Retroviral Vectors
Part IV. Plant Cloning Vectors
26. Agrobacterium tumefaciens Ti Plasmid-Derived Plant Vectors for Dicotyledonous and Monocotyledonous Plants
27. Current Vectors for Plant Transformation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 28th October 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103082