Vectors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409900422, 9781483103082

Vectors

1st Edition

A Survey of Molecular Cloning Vectors and Their Uses

Editors: Raymond L. Rodriguez David T. Denhardt
eBook ISBN: 9781483103082
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th October 1987
Page Count: 592
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Vectors: A Survey of Molecular Cloning Vectors and Their Uses focuses on the functions of molecular cloning vectors. The book first discusses bacterial plasmid pBR322. Topics include criteria for plasmid vector design, construction and structure, transcriptional signals, DNA replication, recombination, mobilization, and plasmid stability. The text also examines bacteriophage lambda cloning vectors; filamentous phages as cloning vectors; chimeric single-stranded DNA phage-plasmid cloning vectors; and phage-plasmid hybrid vectors. The selection discusses cosmids and plasmid positive selection vectors, including library and construction, cosmid rescue, and positive selection vectors using plasmid-encoded lethal function. The text also examines vectors for regulating expression of cloned DNA, including lambda promoters, secretion vectors, and protein fusion vectors. The book takes a look at vectors with adjustable copy numbers. Copy number and protein production; adjustable copy number vectors; future expression vectors; rate-limiting steps of protein production; and promoters and ribosome binding sites are explained. The text puts emphasis on vectors for the synthesis of specific RNAs in vitro and cloning vectors for gram-positive bacteria. The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in molecular cloning vectors.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Bacterial Cloning Vectors

General Cloning Vectors for Gram-Negative Bacteria

1. The Plasmid, pBR322

2. Bacteriophage Lamba Cloning Vectors

3. Filamentous Phages as Cloning Vectors

4. Chimeric Single-Stranded DNA Phage-Plasmid Cloning Vectors

5. Phage-Plasmid Hybrid Vectors

6. Cosmids

Specialized Cloning Vectors for Gram-Negative Bacteria

7. Plasmid Positive Selection Vectors

8. Vectors for Cloning Promoters and Terminators

9. A Survey of Vectors for Regulating Expression of Cloned DNA in E. Coli

10. Expression Vectors Employing Lambda-, trp-, lac-, and lpp-Derived Promoters

11. Vectors with Adjustable Copy Numbers

12. Specialized Plasmid Vectors for Cloning cDNA

13. Vectors for the Synthesis of Specific RNAs In Vitro

14. Improved Suppressor tRNA Cloning Vectors and Plasmid - Phage Recombination

Cloning Vectors with Broad-Host-Range Capability

15. Broad-Host-Range Plasmid Cloning Vectors for Gram-Negative Bacteria

16. Specialized Vectors for Members of Rhizobiaceae and Other Gram-Negative Bacteria

Cloning Vectors for Gram-Positive Bacteria

17. Generalized Cloning Vectors for Bacillus Subtilis

18. Promoter Probe Plasmids for Gram-Positive Bacteria

Part II. Fungal Cloning Vectors

19. Molecular Cloning Vectors of Saccharomyces: Generalized Cloning Vectors

20. Plasmid Vectors for the Analysis of Regulatory Sequences in Yeast

21. Molecular Cloning Vectors for Aspergillus and Neurospora

Part III. Insect and Animal Cell Cloning Vectors

22. Vectors for P-Mediated Transformation in Drosophila

23. Baculoviruses for Foreign Gene Expression in Insect Cells

24. Mammalian Expression Vectors

25. Retroviral Vectors

Part IV. Plant Cloning Vectors

26. Agrobacterium tumefaciens Ti Plasmid-Derived Plant Vectors for Dicotyledonous and Monocotyledonous Plants

27. Current Vectors for Plant Transformation

Index

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483103082

About the Editor

Raymond L. Rodriguez

David T. Denhardt

