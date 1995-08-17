Vectors in Two or Three Dimensions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340614693, 9780080572017

Vectors in Two or Three Dimensions

1st Edition

Authors: Ann Hirst
eBook ISBN: 9780080572017
Paperback ISBN: 9780340614693
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th August 1995
Page Count: 144
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
36.99
31.44
4400.00
3740.00
52.95
45.01
39.95
33.96
52.68
44.78
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
29.99
25.49
4400.00
3740.00
37.95
32.26
49.95
42.46
49.95
42.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction to vectors Vector equation of a straight line Scalar products and equations of planes Vector products and intersection of planes Linear combinations and bases Linear transformations of R3 matrices and change of basis Vector valued functions of a single variable Cylindrical and spherical polars Index.

Description

Vectors in 2 or 3 Dimensions provides an introduction to vectors from their very basics. The author has approached the subject from a geometrical standpoint and although applications to mechanics will be pointed out and techniques from linear algebra employed, it is the geometric view which is emphasised throughout.

Properties of vectors are initially introduced before moving on to vector algebra and transformation geometry. Vector calculus as a means of studying curves and surfaces in 3 dimensions and the concept of isometry are introduced later, providing a stepping stone to more advanced theories.

Key Features

  • Adopts a geometric approach
  • Develops gradually, building from basics to the concept of isometry and vector calculus
  • Assumes virtually no prior knowledge
  • Numerous worked examples, exercises and challenge questions

Readership

First and second year undergraduates in mathematics. Also suitable for physics and engineering students.

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080572017
Paperback ISBN:
9780340614693

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ann Hirst Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.