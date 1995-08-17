Vectors in Two or Three Dimensions
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to vectors Vector equation of a straight line Scalar products and equations of planes Vector products and intersection of planes Linear combinations and bases Linear transformations of R3 matrices and change of basis Vector valued functions of a single variable Cylindrical and spherical polars Index.
Vectors in 2 or 3 Dimensions provides an introduction to vectors from their very basics. The author has approached the subject from a geometrical standpoint and although applications to mechanics will be pointed out and techniques from linear algebra employed, it is the geometric view which is emphasised throughout.
Properties of vectors are initially introduced before moving on to vector algebra and transformation geometry. Vector calculus as a means of studying curves and surfaces in 3 dimensions and the concept of isometry are introduced later, providing a stepping stone to more advanced theories.
- Adopts a geometric approach
- Develops gradually, building from basics to the concept of isometry and vector calculus
- Assumes virtually no prior knowledge
- Numerous worked examples, exercises and challenge questions
First and second year undergraduates in mathematics. Also suitable for physics and engineering students.
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 17th August 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080572017
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340614693
Ann Hirst Author
University of Southampton, UK