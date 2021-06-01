Vascular Surgery
1st Edition
A Clinical Guide to Decision Making
Description
Though there are many books on the market regarding vascular surgery, none of them are devoted to young surgeons who have to make a quick decision in challenging cases, such as how to choose between using open or endo treatment.
Vascular Surgery: A Clinical Guide to Decision Making aims to provide a manual for a vascular surgeon in practice, covering background knowledge from pathogenesis and pathologic processes arise, to seeing how it applies in a clinical aspect. With contributions from experienced vascular surgeons around the world, the book underlines the tips and tricks of surgical and endovascular treatment as well as explores the pros and cons of the treatments to help readers make a decision when facing difficult cases. It concludes with updates of researches in the field and how it could be applied in a clinical aspect.
Key Features
- Presents indications, techniques, and results for various vascular surgery procedures completed with an overview about pros and cons of a treatment, allowing readers to make a quick decision when facing peculiar clinical cases
- Adopts a translational approach, dissecting the background knowledge of vascular pathology and linking it to application in surgical techniques, along with a summary tips and tricks regarding surgical maneuvers
- A global involvement from experienced vascular surgeons in the field, covering surgical techniques and important research from around the world, devising the future developments of the field
Readership
Vascular surgeons, but also cardiologists or interventional radiologists specifically in the first phase of their career or others who are approaching particular situations in the vascular field. School of specialization of vascular surgery, cardiology or radiology
Table of Contents
i. Mechanisms of pathophysiology
ii. Overview of literature and scientific background
iii. Quick decision making in clinical practice
iv. Open surgery and endo-treatment: tips and tricks; pros and contras of each treatment
v. Update of the research and perspectives for the future
1. Is anatomo-pathology useful in vascular surgery?
2. Update of cardiovascular risk factors and atherosclerosis
3. Carotid pathology
4. Subclavian, vertebral and upper limb arteries
5. Artero-Venous fistulas: surgical and endovascular approaches
6. Thoracic aorta
7. Thoraco-abdominal aortic aneurysms
8. Visceral vessels
9. Abdominal aortic aneurysms and steno-occlusive pathology of the aorta and its branches
10. Peripheral arteries
11. Diabetic arteriopathy and diabetic foot
12. Trauma
13. Connective tissue vascular diseases
14. Deep venous system
15. Superficial venous system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221136
About the Editors
Piergiorgio Settembrini
Piergiorgio Settembrini is a Professor of Vascular Surgery at the University of Milan. He is the Chair of Vascular Surgery, the Director of Residency Program in Vascular Surgery, and the Chief of the Division of Vascular Surgery at the University. He has spoken at over 300 national and international meetings with all original findings. He is the author of 250 publications in print in national and international journals, majority of which were reviewed in Index Medicus. Numerous studies have repeatedly found in the Science Citation Index as proof of good scientific impact of his scientific production. He is author of four books and videotapes of the surgical technique in the series UTET-video. He edited the Italian edition of chapters of some "classic" texts of medicine, such as Schwartz’s Textbook of Surgery and Braunwald's Textbook of Cardiology. He is the Founder of Italian Society for Vascular and Endovascular Surgery and a Fellow of European Society for Vascular and Endovascular Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Vascular Surgery, University of Milan, Milan, Italy
Alberto Settembrini
Alberto Maria Settembrini is a vascular surgeon at Fondazione Ca’ Granda Ospedale Policlinico Di Milano. She is a Member of the Society for Vascular Surgery, the Italian Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, and the European Society for Vascular Surgery. Throughout 2011 to 2014, she was the National Representative of Italy in European Vascular Surgeon in Training.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fondazione Ca’ Granda Ospedale Policlinico Di Milano, Milan, Italy
