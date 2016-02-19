Vascular Smooth Muscle: Metabolic, Ionic, and Contractile Mechanisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121952204, 9780323159876

Vascular Smooth Muscle: Metabolic, Ionic, and Contractile Mechanisms

1st Edition

Editors: M.F. III Crass
eBook ISBN: 9780323159876
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Vascular Smooth Muscle: Metabolic, Ionic, and Contractile Mechanisms addresses the vascular smooth muscle function by describing plasma lipoprotein structure, synthesis, and transport in relation to the concepts of altered vascular smooth muscle lipid metabolism leading to the genesis of atherosclerotic disease. This book is organized into six chapters and begins with an introduction to the complexities of energy metabolism and how metabolic events can be correlated with a simultaneous quantitative assessment of smooth muscle mechanics and the contractile machinery at the molecular level. The next two chapters offer the reader a view of smooth muscle membrane properties in terms of the distribution, transport, and metabolic control of electrolytes and specific aspects of ion conductance and electrical activity. This text also explains how smooth muscle cells regulate their contractile activity through regulation of calcium ion fluxes and the interaction, at the molecular level, of calcium ions with regulatory proteins associated with the contractile apparatus. Reference is made to the relation of possible anomalies in cellular or subcellular smooth muscle metabolic and/or ionic events to the bases of certain types of vascular disease. A chapter that examines the events leading to vascular pathology in the form of atherogenesis concludes the book. This book is intended for researchers and clinicians engaged in the study of smooth muscle and related areas.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Vascular Smooth Muscle: Relations between Energy Metabolism and Mechanics

I. Introduction

II. Relations between Metabolism and Contractility in Vascular Smooth Muscle

III. Relations between Metabolism and Contractility—Current Questions

IV. Mechanisms and Energetics of Contraction

V. Coordination of Metabolism and Contractility

VI. Applied Aspects of Smooth Muscle Mechanochemistry: Hypertension

VII. Summary and Perspectives

References

2. Electrolyte Metabolism of the Arterial Wall

I. Introduction

II. Electrolyte Distribution

III. Electrolyte Transport

IV. Metabolic Control

References

3. Membrane Electrical Activation of Arterial Smooth Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Membrane Potential (Em) of Arterial Smooth Muscle as a Function of External K+ ([K])o

III. K+ Conductance (gK) and Electrical Activity

IV. Importance of Em in Controlling the Active State of Arterial Smooth Muscle

V. Summary

References

4. Current Status of Vascular Smooth Muscle Subcellular Calcium Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Physiological Heterogeneity

III. Subcellular Calcium Regulation: Biochemical Approaches

IV. Cyclic Adenosine 3’,5'-Monophosphate and Calcium Regulation

V. Hypertension and Subcellular Calcium Regulation

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

5. The Contractile Apparatus of Smooth Muscle and Its Regulation by Calcium

I. Introduction

II. Contractile Apparatus

III. Types of Regulatory Mechanisms

IV. Regulatory Mechanisms in Vertebrate Smooth Muscle

References

6. Lipid Transport and Atherogenesis: Role of Apolipoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Lipoprotein Composition

III. Lipoprotein Structure

IV. Apoprotein Structure, Metabolism, Function, and Role in Disease

V. Lipid Transport and Atherosclerosis

VI. Summary

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159876

About the Editor

M.F. III Crass

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.