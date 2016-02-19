Vascular Smooth Muscle: Metabolic, Ionic, and Contractile Mechanisms
1st Edition
Description
Vascular Smooth Muscle: Metabolic, Ionic, and Contractile Mechanisms addresses the vascular smooth muscle function by describing plasma lipoprotein structure, synthesis, and transport in relation to the concepts of altered vascular smooth muscle lipid metabolism leading to the genesis of atherosclerotic disease. This book is organized into six chapters and begins with an introduction to the complexities of energy metabolism and how metabolic events can be correlated with a simultaneous quantitative assessment of smooth muscle mechanics and the contractile machinery at the molecular level. The next two chapters offer the reader a view of smooth muscle membrane properties in terms of the distribution, transport, and metabolic control of electrolytes and specific aspects of ion conductance and electrical activity. This text also explains how smooth muscle cells regulate their contractile activity through regulation of calcium ion fluxes and the interaction, at the molecular level, of calcium ions with regulatory proteins associated with the contractile apparatus. Reference is made to the relation of possible anomalies in cellular or subcellular smooth muscle metabolic and/or ionic events to the bases of certain types of vascular disease. A chapter that examines the events leading to vascular pathology in the form of atherogenesis concludes the book. This book is intended for researchers and clinicians engaged in the study of smooth muscle and related areas.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Vascular Smooth Muscle: Relations between Energy Metabolism and Mechanics
I. Introduction
II. Relations between Metabolism and Contractility in Vascular Smooth Muscle
III. Relations between Metabolism and Contractility—Current Questions
IV. Mechanisms and Energetics of Contraction
V. Coordination of Metabolism and Contractility
VI. Applied Aspects of Smooth Muscle Mechanochemistry: Hypertension
VII. Summary and Perspectives
References
2. Electrolyte Metabolism of the Arterial Wall
I. Introduction
II. Electrolyte Distribution
III. Electrolyte Transport
IV. Metabolic Control
References
3. Membrane Electrical Activation of Arterial Smooth Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Membrane Potential (Em) of Arterial Smooth Muscle as a Function of External K+ ([K])o
III. K+ Conductance (gK) and Electrical Activity
IV. Importance of Em in Controlling the Active State of Arterial Smooth Muscle
V. Summary
References
4. Current Status of Vascular Smooth Muscle Subcellular Calcium Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Heterogeneity
III. Subcellular Calcium Regulation: Biochemical Approaches
IV. Cyclic Adenosine 3’,5'-Monophosphate and Calcium Regulation
V. Hypertension and Subcellular Calcium Regulation
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
5. The Contractile Apparatus of Smooth Muscle and Its Regulation by Calcium
I. Introduction
II. Contractile Apparatus
III. Types of Regulatory Mechanisms
IV. Regulatory Mechanisms in Vertebrate Smooth Muscle
References
6. Lipid Transport and Atherogenesis: Role of Apolipoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Lipoprotein Composition
III. Lipoprotein Structure
IV. Apoprotein Structure, Metabolism, Function, and Role in Disease
V. Lipid Transport and Atherosclerosis
VI. Summary
References
Index
