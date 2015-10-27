Vascular Responses to Pathogens focuses on the growing research from leaders in the field for both the short and long-term impact of pathogens on the vasculature. It discusses various organisms, including bacteria, parasites, and viruses, and their role in key events leading to vascular disease.

Formatted to discuss the topic of the interaction of pathogens with the vascular rather than individual diseases described separately, this reference demonstrates that common mechanisms are at play in many different diseases because they have a similar context, their vasculature.

This all-inclusive reference book is a must-have tool for researchers and practicing clinicians in the areas of vascular biology, microvasculature, cardiology, and infectious disease.