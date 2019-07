Vascular Disasters, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 35-4

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics focuses on Vascular Disasters. Editors Alex Koyfman and Brit Long have assembled an expert team of authors on topics such as: Thoracic aortic syndromes; Abdominal aortic emergencies; SAH – aneurysmal/traumatic; Stroke – latest on ischemic stroke; Stroke – intracerebral bleeds (excluding SAH); Carotid / vertebral dissections (including post-traumatic); Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis; Mesenteric ischemia; Deep vein thrombosis upper/lower; Peripheral arterial occlusion; Penetrating vascular injury; and Vascular access complications.