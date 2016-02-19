Variational Methods in Optimum Control Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125528504, 9780080955537

Variational Methods in Optimum Control Theory, Volume 45

1st Edition

Editors: Petrov
eBook ISBN: 9780080955537
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 215
Details

No. of pages:
215
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955537

About the Editors

