Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid Batteries
1st Edition
Description
For many decades, the lead-acid battery has been the most widely used energy-storage device for medium- and large-scale applications (approximately 100Wh and above). In recent years, the traditional, flooded design of the battery has begun to be replaced by an alternative design. This version - the valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery - requires no replenishment of the water content of the electrolyte solution, does not spill liquids, and can be used in any desired orientation. Since the VRLA battery operates in a somewhat different manner from its flooded counterpart, considerable technological development has been necessary to meet the exacting performance requirements of the full range of applications in which rechargeable batteries are used.
The valve-regulated design is now well established in the industrial battery sector, and also appears set to be adopted widely for automotive duty.
This book provides a comprehensive account of VRLA technology and its uses. In the future, all industrial processes - including the manufacture of batteries - will be required to conform to the conventions of sustainability. Accordingly, the crucial areas of the environmental impact associated with the production and use of VRLA batteries and the recycling of spent units are also treated thoroughly.
Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid Batteries gives an essential insight into the science that underlies the development and operation of VRLA batteries and is a comprehensive reference source for those involved in the practical use of the technology in key energy-storage applications.
Key Features
- Covers all major advances in the field
- Provides a comprehensive account of VRLA technology and its uses
- First book dedicated to this technology
Readership
Battery companies, lead-acid battery users in industry (incl. automotive sector), designers and operators of remote-area power supply systems. University libraries. Researchers based in the following departments: Chemistry, Materials Science, Electrical Engineering
Table of Contents
- The Valve-regulated Battery ¾ A Paradigm Shift in Lead-acid Technology
2. Lead Alloys for Valve-regulated Lead-acid Batteries
3. Formation of Lead-acid Batteries and Structure of Positive and Negative Active Masses
4. Positive-plate Additives to Enhance Formation and Battery Performance
5. Negative Plates in Valve-regulated Lead-acid Batteries
6. The Function of the Separator in the Valve-regulated Lead-acid Battery
7. Separator Materials for Valve-regulated Lead-acid Batteries
8. Battery Management
9. Charging Techniques for VRLA Batteries
10. Battery Energy-storage Systems for Power-Supply Networks
11. Valve-regulated Lead-acid Batteries in Automotive Applications ¾ A Vehicle Manufacturer's Perspective
12. Valve-regulated Lead-acid Batteries in Automotive Applications ¾ A Battery Manufacturer's Perspective
13. Valve-regulated Lead-acid Batteries for Telecommunications and UPS Applications
14. Remote-area Power-supply (RAPS) Systems and the Valve-regulated Lead-acid Battery
15. Recovery and Recycling of Lead-acid Batteries
16. Environmental Aspects of Recycling Valve-regulated Lead-acid Batteries
17. The Next Great Challenge for Valve-regulated lead-acid Batteries: High-rate Partial-state-of-charge Operation in New-generation Road Vehicles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 24th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474731
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444507464
About the Editor
Patrick T. Moseley
Pat was awarded a Ph. D. for crystal structure analysis in 1968 by the University of Durham, U.K., and a D. Sc. for research publications in materials science, by the same university, in 1994. He worked for 23 years at the Harwell Laboratory of the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority where he brought a background of crystal structure and materials chemistry to the study of lead-acid and other varieties of battery, thus supplementing the traditional electrochemical emphasis of the subject.
From1995 he was Manager of Electrochemistry at the International Lead Zinc Research Organization in North Carolina and Program Manager of the Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Consortium. In 2005 he also became President of the Consortium.
Dr. Moseley was one of the editors of the Journal of Power Sources for 25 years from 1989 to 2014. In 2008 he was awarded the Gaston Planté medal by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Lead Zinc Research Organization Inc., Durham, North Carolina, USA
Jurgen Garche
Prof. Dr. Jürgen Garche has more than 40 years of experience in battery and fuel cell research & development. In his academic career the focus was on material research. Thereafter, he worked on and directed cell and system development of conventional (LAB, NiCd, NiMH) and advanced (Li-Ion, NaNiCl2, Redox-Flow) batteries. His experience includes also fuel cells (mainly low temperature FCs) and supercaps. He established the battery & FC division of the ZSW in Ulm (Germany), an industry related R&D institute with about 100 scientists and technicians. His interest in battery safety goes back to the work with the very large battery safety testing center of the ZSW. In 2004 he founded the FC&Battery consulting office FCBAT; furthermore he is a senior professor at Ulm University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fuel Cell and Battery Consulting, Ulm, Germany
C.D. Parker
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina, USA
D.A.J. Rand
Reviews
"an excellent overview of batteries in all their applications. A wide variety of topics are covered in the 17 chapters...we can definitely recommend this book, even though the price of $160 appears to be very high. No developer can afford to miss out on this book as a reference." --ZVEI (Central Association of the Electrical Engineering and Electronics Industry)