Valve and Transistor Audio Amplifiers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750633567, 9780080520414

Valve and Transistor Audio Amplifiers

1st Edition

Authors: John Linsley Hood
eBook ISBN: 9780080520414
Paperback ISBN: 9780750633567
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 17th November 1997
Page Count: 208
Description

The audio amplifier is at the heart of audio design. Its performance determines largely the performance of any audio system. John Linsley Hood is widely regarded as the finest audio designer around, and pioneered design in the post-valve era. His mastery of audio technology extends from valves to the latest techniques. This is John Linsley Hood's greatest work yet, describing the milestones that have marked the development of audio amplifiers since the earliest days to the latest systems.

Including classic amps with valves at their heart and exciting new designs using the latest components, this book is the complete world guide to audio amp design.

John Linsley Hood is responsible for numerous amplifier designs that have led the way to better sound, and has also kept up a commentary on developments in audio in magazines such as The Gramophone, Electronics in Action and Electronics and Wireless World. He is also the author of The Art of Linear Electronics and Audio Electronics published by Newnes.

Key Features

  • Complete world guide to audio amp design written by world famous author
  • Covers classic amps to new designs using latest components
  • Includes the best of valves as well as best of transistors

Readership

Designers of audio amplifiers; broadcast and audio engineers; students at undergraduate level, BTEC and HNC/D; hobbyists

Table of Contents

Active components
Passive components
Voltage amplifier stages using valves
Valve audio amplifier layouts
Negative feedback
Valve operated power amplifiers
Solid state voltage amplifiers
Early solid-state amplifiers
Contemporary power amplifier designs
Preamplifiers
Power supplies

About the Author

John Linsley Hood

John Linsley Hood (1925-2004) was head of the electronics research laboratories at British cellophane, for nearly 25 years. He worked on many instrumentation projects including width gauges and moisture meters, and made several inventions which were patented under the Cellophane name. Prior to his work at British Cellophane he worked in the electronics laboratory of the Department of Atomic Energy at Sellafield, Cumbria. He studied at Reading University after serving in the military as a radar mechanic. Linsley Hood published more than 30 technical feature articles in Wireless World magazine and its later incarnation Electronics World. He also contributed to numerous magazines including Electronics Today.

Affiliations and Expertise

(1925-2004) Independent Technical Author

Reviews

"This book is the complete world guide to audio amps." --Elektor Electronics

